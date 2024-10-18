CBI Arrests Pune AROC For Allegedly Demanding ₹3 Lakh Bribe From Director Of Mumbai-Based Company

Representational Image

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an accused who is Assistant Registrar of Companies & Inspector (AROC), Pune for allegedly demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 03 lakh from the Director of a Mumbai based private company during the trap proceedings carried out by CBI on a complaint, agency officials said on Thursday.

The accused public servant has been identified as Ajay Pawar, ICLS (2016 batch), Assistant Registrar of Companies & Inspector, Pune.

The CBI had registered a case against said accused Assistant Registrar of Companies & Inspector, Pune on the basis of a complaint of Ex-Director of a Mumbai based private on allegations that accused demanded bribe in matter pertaining to inquiry initiated by ROC, Pune Office against the said Mumbai based private company.

It was alleged that accused had issued an order dated 02.08.2024 U/s. 206(4) of Companies Act, 2013 addressed to the said Company and its Director. The accused allegedly again issued summon a dated 27.08.2024 in which Auditors, all Directors and Ex-Directors of complainant’s company were asked to appear before him on 05.09.2024. In compliance of the said summon, CS of the complainant’s company along with his C.A. allegedly met accused AROC, Pune when accused indirectly demanded bribe in order to show favour to complainant’s company in the instant matter.

"It was further alleged that said CS called accused who demanded bribe of Rs 30 lakh for helping in ongoing enquiry and to resolve the matter by way of favouring the complainant’s company. Thereafter, accused AROC allegedly threatened said private company’s Director on 23.09.2024 to face consequence of heavy penalty and prosecution to all Directors," said a CBI official.

"It was also alleged that due to fear of heavy penalty and prosecution, said CS negotiated the demand with accused, who reduced his demand to Rs.5 lakh. Due to repeated demand of bribe by accused, complainant’s company was allegedly forced to pay Rs.3 lakh, as part payment to the accused on 07.10.2024 through, CS and the accused demanded the remaining bribe amount of Rs.2 lakh to be paid before issuance of the order in ongoing inquiry. Later, after negotiation, accused increased demand for bribe to Rs.6 lakh and demanded that remaining bribe amount of Rs.3 lakh to be paid to him instead of Rs 2 lakh," the official added.

The complainant approach CBI after which the CBI officials laid a trap and caught accused red handed whiling demanding and accepting remaining bribe amount of Rs.3 lakh from the Director of the said private company in his office at Pune. Later, accused was arrested and produced before the Court of Spl. Judge, CBI, Mumbai. Accused has been remanded to Police Custody till 19.10.2024.