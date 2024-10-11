 CBI Probe Death Of Meerut Woman Due To Blast In US Home; Dowry Allegations Surfaced
CBI Probe Death Of Meerut Woman Due To Blast In US Home; Dowry Allegations Surfaced

The CBI has initiated an inquiry on a case filed by the Meerut police against a man from Wardha, following orders from the Allahabad High Court, regarding his wife's death in Seattle last year.

Somendra Sharma
Friday, October 11, 2024
CBI | Representative image

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the investigation into a case registered by the Meerut police against a Wardha based man, on the directions of the Allahabad High Court, in connection with the death of his wife in Seattle (United States) last year.

According to the CBI, the daughter of the petitioner had married the Wardha-based man on November 27, 2020, following which the couple shifted to the US, where the woman died in a blast at home. When the petitioner came to know about the incident, she lodged an FIR on September 28, 2023, in Meerut (Uttar Pradesh), making allegations of dowry death under section 304B (dowry death) of the Indian Penal Code, against the man.

