Briefs: Patan Landslide Survivors Await Rehabilitation, Bangladeshi Woman Booked for Fake Documents in Karad

Briefs: Patan Landslide Survivors Await Rehabilitation, Bangladeshi Woman Booked for Fake Documents |

Three years have passed since the devastating landslides that struck Ambeghar, Morgiri, Dhokavale, Mirgaon, and Humbarli in Patan tehsil of Satara on the night of July 21-22, 2021. The tragedy claimed 29 lives, including five members of a single family, and destroyed numerous homes. Despite the time elapsed, the affected families are still waiting for the promised government assistance.

No permanent housing has been provided to them. The survivors, who continue to live in precarious conditions, are frustrated by the lack of action from both government officials and elected representatives. A mountain ridge about 600 feet high collapsed onto seven houses in Ambeghar. Although the government has acknowledged the disaster, concrete measures for rehabilitation are still pending. The survivors question when they will finally receive proper housing and relief.

Bangladeshi Woman Booked for Fake Documents

Umbraj police in Karad tehsil of Satara have registered a case against a Bangladeshi woman who has been living in Vadgaon, one of the largest villages in Karad Tehsil, for the past 12 years after illegally infiltrating the area. Preliminary investigations have revealed that she entered India through West Bengal and created fake documents, including a birth certificate and Aadhaar card, to reside there. The woman, identified as Riya Rehman Biswas (33) from Ghajirhat, Bangladesh, also goes by the names Riya Sohak Sheikh and Riya Vikram Kadam. A case was filed against her at Umbraj Police Station based on a complaint from Sanjay Dhumal, Head Constable. The investigation, led by Assistant Police Inspector Ravindra Bhore, revealed that she initially lived in Virar, Panvel, and Navi Mumbai, where her first husband prepared fake documents for her. After her first husband left, she moved to Vadgaon with her second husband, Vikram Prakash Kadam. Using the forged documents, she created additional identification papers, including an Aadhaar card, PAN card, and an HDFC Bank account, to pose as an Indian citizen.

PCMC appeals to follow electrical safety

Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has urged residents to take safety precautions during the monsoon season to prevent mishaps. Emphasising that water is a good conductor of electricity, PCMC stressed the importance of vigilance around iron poles, street lights, and electrical systems in both households and public spaces. To ensure resident safety, PCMC advised societies to inspect earthing and wiring joints.