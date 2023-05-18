 BJP's 'Mission Baramati': Ashok Tekawade, former NCP MLA from Purandar joins the Saffron party
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneBJP's 'Mission Baramati': Ashok Tekawade, former NCP MLA from Purandar joins the Saffron party

BJP's 'Mission Baramati': Ashok Tekawade, former NCP MLA from Purandar joins the Saffron party

Tekawade, who previously served as the MLA of the Purandar assembly constituency, who made the decision to switch parties, had been expressing his discontent for quite some time.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 18, 2023, 08:28 PM IST
article-image
BJP's 'Mission Baramati': Ashok Tekawade, former NCP MLA from Purandar joins the Saffron party | Facebook

In a significant political development, former NCP MLA Ashok Tekawade officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday in the presence of BJP National President JP Nadda in Pune. 

This move is considered a major victory for the BJP and a significant blow to the NCP in the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency.

Tekawade, who previously served as the MLA of the Purandar assembly constituency, who made the decision to switch parties, had been expressing his discontent for quite some time. The former MLA was dissatisfied with certain party officials' functioning and openly expressed his grievances. He even wrote a letter last month, raising serious allegations against fellow party workers. Despite having some support within the party, his concerns went unanswered, leading to growing frustration.

The joining ceremony witnessed the presence of several high-ranking BJP leaders, including BJP State President Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil.

Read Also
Pune: BJP Maharashtra Spokesperson Keshav Upadhye shares insights on State Executive Meeting
article-image

Mission Baramati

The event showcased the BJP's strong intent to make inroads into the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency as part of their "Mission Baramati" strategy leading up to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Ashok Tekawade's decision to align himself with the Saffron party is expected to have a significant impact on the local political landscape. Being a close confidant of the incumbent NCP MP Supriya Sule. The BJP, buoyed by this prominent addition to its ranks, aims to strengthen its foothold in the Baramati region, which has long been considered an NCP stronghold. 

Read Also
Maharashtra: Imposter poses as BJP chief JP Nadda's aide, offers MLAs ministerial berths for money;...
article-image

State Executive Meeting

Pune witnessed a huge event as the BJP held its state executive meeting on Thursday, under the leadership of BJP National President JP Nadda. The Bal Gandharva Rangmandir served as the venue for this highly anticipated gathering.

Meanwhile, Sule who is on political visits in her constituency has given her wishes to the former aide and said that she can never talk against the Tekawade as her upbringing does not allow her to do so. 

Read Also
Pune: In historic step to promote inclusion, PMC to employ 25 transgender individuals
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: From Javadekar to Sule, leaders welcome 'Jallikattu' verdict

Pune: From Javadekar to Sule, leaders welcome 'Jallikattu' verdict

AMM 2023: Automotive Materials & Manufacturing Conference from May 31 to June 2 in Pune

AMM 2023: Automotive Materials & Manufacturing Conference from May 31 to June 2 in Pune

Pune: Farewell ceremony for Sugar Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad on May 20

Pune: Farewell ceremony for Sugar Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad on May 20

BJP's 'Mission Baramati': Ashok Tekawade, former NCP MLA from Purandar joins the Saffron party

BJP's 'Mission Baramati': Ashok Tekawade, former NCP MLA from Purandar joins the Saffron party

Pimpri Chinchwad: Man nabbed with 95 Mephentermine Injections

Pimpri Chinchwad: Man nabbed with 95 Mephentermine Injections