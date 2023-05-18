BJP's 'Mission Baramati': Ashok Tekawade, former NCP MLA from Purandar joins the Saffron party | Facebook

In a significant political development, former NCP MLA Ashok Tekawade officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday in the presence of BJP National President JP Nadda in Pune.

This move is considered a major victory for the BJP and a significant blow to the NCP in the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency.

Tekawade, who previously served as the MLA of the Purandar assembly constituency, who made the decision to switch parties, had been expressing his discontent for quite some time. The former MLA was dissatisfied with certain party officials' functioning and openly expressed his grievances. He even wrote a letter last month, raising serious allegations against fellow party workers. Despite having some support within the party, his concerns went unanswered, leading to growing frustration.

The joining ceremony witnessed the presence of several high-ranking BJP leaders, including BJP State President Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil.

Mission Baramati

The event showcased the BJP's strong intent to make inroads into the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency as part of their "Mission Baramati" strategy leading up to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Ashok Tekawade's decision to align himself with the Saffron party is expected to have a significant impact on the local political landscape. Being a close confidant of the incumbent NCP MP Supriya Sule. The BJP, buoyed by this prominent addition to its ranks, aims to strengthen its foothold in the Baramati region, which has long been considered an NCP stronghold.

State Executive Meeting

Pune witnessed a huge event as the BJP held its state executive meeting on Thursday, under the leadership of BJP National President JP Nadda. The Bal Gandharva Rangmandir served as the venue for this highly anticipated gathering.

Meanwhile, Sule who is on political visits in her constituency has given her wishes to the former aide and said that she can never talk against the Tekawade as her upbringing does not allow her to do so.