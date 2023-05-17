Maharashtra: Fraudster poses as BJP chief JP Nadda's aide, offers MLAs ministerial berths for money; held | Representative Image

Nagpur: A case has come to the fore wherein an imposter tried to collect a huge sum of money in exchange of ministerial berths even as the expansion of the state cabinet is pending. The imposter pretended to be close to BJP National President JP Nadda and tried to defraud the MLAs.

The Nagpur Police have arrested a suspect from Morbi, Gujarat; he has been identified as Neeraj Singh Rathod.

Rathod tried to defraud a BJP MLA named Vikas Kumbhare with ministerial berth and demanded Rs 1.66 lakh. But Kumbhare got suspicious and he registered a complaint with Nagpur Police; soon after that, the entire matter came to light.

Apart from Kumbhare, five other BJP MLAs in Nagpur including Narayan Kuche, Tekchand Sawarkar and Tanaji Mutkule were offered ministerial posts in exchange of money. Four from Vidarbha and two from Marathwada were also lured in similar way.

The accused tried to mislead MLAs in Goa and Nagaland as well. Reportedly, some MLAs believed the con's claims and even gave him money losing lakhs.