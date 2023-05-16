Mumbai: Cops arrest 18 after raiding dance bar in Andheri East, 17 women rescued

File

The Social Service branch of the Mumbai police raided a dance bar in Andheri and arrested 18 persons. The police rescued 17 women and handed over the case to Andheri police.

The police got a tip off that dance bar was being run in Andheri. On Monday night, the cops dressed as civilians entered Shruti Bar at Andheri (East) and raided it.

They seized cash worth Rs 1.20 lakhs, a laptop , speakers, an amplifier and a memory card.

The cops arrested the cashier, manager, seven waiters, an orchestra artist , and eight customers. The police have rescued 17 female victims from the hotel premises.

A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the The Maharashtra Prohibition of Obscene Dance in Hotels, Restaurants and Bar Rooms and Protection of Dignity of Women (working therein) Act, 2016.