 Mumbai: Cops arrest 18 after raiding dance bar in Andheri East, 17 women rescued
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Cops arrest 18 after raiding dance bar in Andheri East, 17 women rescued

Mumbai: Cops arrest 18 after raiding dance bar in Andheri East, 17 women rescued

The cops arrested the cashier, manager, seven waiters, an orchestra artist, and eight customers

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, May 16, 2023, 10:24 PM IST
article-image
File

The Social Service branch of the Mumbai police raided a dance bar in Andheri and arrested 18 persons. The police rescued 17 women and handed over the case to Andheri police.

The police got a tip off that dance bar was being run in Andheri. On Monday night, the cops dressed as civilians entered Shruti Bar at Andheri (East) and raided it.

They seized cash worth Rs 1.20 lakhs, a laptop , speakers, an amplifier and a memory card.

The cops arrested the cashier, manager, seven waiters, an orchestra artist , and eight customers. The police have rescued 17 female victims from the hotel premises.

A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the The Maharashtra Prohibition of Obscene Dance in Hotels, Restaurants and Bar Rooms and Protection of Dignity of Women (working therein) Act, 2016.

Read Also
Mumbai: Dance bar raided by Social Service Branch on Mira Road, 7 women rescued and 8 held
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Discrepancies in prosecution's documents lead to acquittal of woman and drug suppliers in...

Mumbai: Discrepancies in prosecution's documents lead to acquittal of woman and drug suppliers in...

Maharashtra: BJP chief Bawankule smells 'conspiracy' behind recent communal clashes

Maharashtra: BJP chief Bawankule smells 'conspiracy' behind recent communal clashes

Mumbai: Shelar demands detailed information on nullah cleaning

Mumbai: Shelar demands detailed information on nullah cleaning

5 Palghar fishermen back 3 years after being in Pakistan jail

5 Palghar fishermen back 3 years after being in Pakistan jail

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC objects to CIDCO's alleged auctioning of plots reserved for civic amenities,...

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC objects to CIDCO's alleged auctioning of plots reserved for civic amenities,...