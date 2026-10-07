BJP Delegation Corners Beed Civic Body Over Water Crisis | Sourced

Beed: Following the state government’s declaration of drought in Beed tehsil, a delegation led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dr Yogesh Kshirsagar submitted a memorandum to the Chief Officer of Beed Municipal Council on Tuesday, demanding immediate resolution of the escalating drinking water crisis and civic distress gripping the town.

The party warned the civic body of an intensive public agitation if concrete, time-bound measures are not rolled out swiftly.

BJP group leader in Beed Municipal Council Dr Sarika Kshirsagar, along with councillors and party nominees, submitted ward-wise details of persistent civic grievances across the municipal limits.

Highlighting the severe water shortage, the delegation demanded regular municipal tanker deliveries to households lacking piped connections and dry pockets across the town. To curb irregularities, black marketing and pilferage in water distribution, they insisted on mandatory GPS tracking and QR-code systems on all deployed tankers, along with high-definition CCTV surveillance at key filling stations on Shahunagar, Barshi Road and Dhanora Road.

The leaders urged the municipal council to urgently seek funds from the District Planning Committee (DPC) for laying new water pipelines and expedite pending pipeline-crossing work under the AMRUT water supply scheme. To lower the local body's rising electricity expenses, they pitched the prompt execution of a proposed ₹4-crore solar energy project on Samnapur Road in collaboration with the Maharashtra Energy Development Agency (MEDA).

The delegation also demanded immediate repair and commissioning of non-functional borewells, handpumps and electric motor pumps.

It called for the restoration of faulty streetlights and rapid installation of sanctioned solar mini-high-mast towers ahead of the Navratri festival.

The leaders also demanded strict deployment of municipal waste collection vehicles (ghantagadis) to clear silt and debris dredged from roadside drains.

They sought an immediate freeze on non-essential cement-concrete road and drain construction until the acute water crunch subsides.

The delegation also demanded the appointment of a dedicated nodal officer and the establishment of a centralised grievance redressal cell to monitor daily relief efforts.

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Following their meeting with the Chief Officer, the delegation held an urgent review session with municipal department heads. Several councillors flagged severe lapses in civic delivery in their respective wards.

Pulling up the chiefs of the water supply, electrical and sanitation departments for negligence, Dr Kshirsagar directed them to overhaul field operations without delay. He urged the Chief Officer to initiate disciplinary action against non-performing officials if basic civic services fail to normalise immediately.

Prominent local leaders present in the delegation included Dr Jyotitai Ghumbre, former council vice-president Naseer Ansari, Rana Chauhan, Shubham Dhoot, Adv Nagesh Tambare, Rajendra Gujar, Rahul Gurkhude, Sunny Mane, Munna Gaikwad, Nandu Pingle, Dr Laxman Jadhav, Anil Chandane, Balasaheb Ghodke, Amer Siddiqui, Shareq Zakaria, BJYM city chief Shubham Katangale, Amar Vidyagar, Raju Mahuwale, Sushil Jadhav, Dr Ramesh Shinde, Milind Thokal, Kiran Bedre and Shivraj Shirsat.