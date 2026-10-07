Pune: PMC Pushes Utility Agencies To Complete Grand Tour Route Works Ahead Of January Race |

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has set Oct 31, 2026, as the deadline for completing all excavation and utility-related work along the proposed route of the Pune Grand Tour cycling race, scheduled for January 2027.

The civic body has directed various agencies to finish excavation, road crossings and other utility works before the deadline so that the roads can be restored and prepared to international standards ahead of the event.

The decision was taken at a meeting held at the PMC headquarters on Tuesday under the chairmanship of City Engineer Anirudhha Pawaskar. Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Manoj Patil, PMC Chief Engineer (Roads) Rajesh Bankar and officials from different civic departments and utility agencies attended the meeting.

Representatives of Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL), Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), Dinesh Engineering and CCTV Allied Company also attended the meeting. Officials from the PMC's water supply, drainage and electrical departments were present as well.

Agencies have been instructed to begin the required excavation work immediately, subject to approval from the traffic department. At major junctions, road crossings will have to be carried out mainly on Saturdays and Sundays in coordination with the traffic police to minimise disruption.

Bankar said all excavation required for utility services along the cycling race route must be completed by Oct 31. After the deadline, utility agencies will not be allowed to carry out excavation on the race route.

The PMC has set the deadline to leave enough time for road restoration and related works before the January 2027 race. Agencies have been asked to strictly follow the schedule to ensure the route is ready well in advance.