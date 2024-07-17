Bharat Rashtra Samiti To Contest Assembly Polls In Maharashtra |

The Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), led by K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR), is poised to make its mark in Maharashtra in the upcoming Assembly polls, likely to be held in October.

Farmer leader and former MLA Shankar Anna Dhongade recently held a meeting with KCR, where it was decided that the BRS would contest some seats in Maharashtra. Dhongade shared this information with the media.

Dhongade said, "Former Chief Minister of Telangana KCR, during his tenure, accomplished significant development in Telangana. The BRS activists in Maharashtra have confidence in the development model executed by KCR in Telangana. The BRS party has 29 lakh members across the state, with the majority in Nanded and Loha talukas. The party is dedicated to the welfare of farmers, labourers, and the underprivileged. KCR has attracted people and social organisations in the state."

Dhongade added that he, along with other leaders, has brought together activists in Maharashtra, forming a strong front. "The party activists are currently working to increase membership in the state. Many activists are keen to contest the upcoming Assembly polls, and a strategy is being drafted. A decision will be made after a meeting with KCR soon," he said.

Considering the resounding victory of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the recent Lok Sabha election, Dhongde believes BRS has a chance to win seats in the Assembly polls. The campaign will highlight issues such as Maratha reservations and other pertinent concerns.