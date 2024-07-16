Pune: PMC Initiates 15-Day Action Plan To Remove Encroachments On Roads, Footpaths

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) | Anand Chaini

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has launched a 15-day action plan to remove encroachments on roads and footpaths, as instructed by Minister of State (MoS) Murlidhar Mohol, emphasising direct action without political interference. Consequently, the PMC has developed a detailed plan for encroachment removal in five zones across the city.

The action plan is organised ward-wise, with the PMC conducting the encroachment drive. Significant encroachments have caused difficulties for pedestrians and led to vehicles being parked every ten feet. The municipality will carry out daily operations in various zones, focussing on areas like Dhankawadi, Sahakarnagar, and Nagar Road. This decision follows numerous complaints about the lack of pedestrian space and prioritises clearing the roads without political influence.

Recently, a total of 26,000 square feet of unauthorised construction sheds were removed from Bhairoba Nala to Ravidarshan on Pune-Solapur Road in the Hadapsar area by the Building Development Department. The encroachment department has taken action against those who violate terms and conditions, have arrears of license rent, and maintain unauthorised stalls. Priority was given to actions in the front margin areas, resulting in the removal of two handcarts, 21 vegetable/fruit carts, and five other structures.

Additional Commissioner Prithviraj BP stated that the PMC has planned a 15-day campaign to clear road encroachments, aiming to restore pedestrian pathways and improve urban mobility.