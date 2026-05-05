Bengali Punekars Hope For Industrial Growth Back Home After BJP's Landslide Victory | ANI Photo

A large Bengali community residing in Pune, who have migrated for better education and job opportunities, have expressed joy over the landslide victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recently concluded Assembly elections. They believe the saffron party will boost industrial development and create new employment opportunities in their home state, which they claim remained stalled over the past 15 years under the rule of Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Bhagwa gulaal, loud cheers, and clear political messaging , celebrations erupt outside Bengal BJP office amidst the verdict.



A symbolic show of strength on Bengal’s streets. #Bengalelection #BJP #BengalVoteCounts pic.twitter.com/nSfmDwHRwm — Anushka Garg (@anushkagarg2000) May 4, 2026

Next level celebrations happening in Bengal 😁😁 pic.twitter.com/9hkSVs0uPr — THE HAIR SURGEON (@drbhaveshgupta) May 5, 2026

This song should be more famous



Baap to Baap Rahega during BJP celebrations in Bengal pic.twitter.com/gclZV3ENkf — Woke Eminent (@WokePandemic) May 5, 2026

'There were no job opportunities...'

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Swaranjit Sengupta, an IT consultant, said he left West Bengal "in search of a better future". "There were no job opportunities, so there was no other option but to shift base. Now, with the same party in the Centre and in the state, there is hope for industrial growth and employment generation, which had been neglected for years. What we need now is consistent action that ensures long-term progress and stability for the youth," he added.

'Many left the state...'

Trisha Dasgupta, a PR professional, believes that the BJP victory would "bring meaningful change in West Bengal's growth, development and security." "As a Bengali, I believe progress should be inclusive and free from political bias, with women's and children's safety as key priorities. For years, many have left the state in search of better opportunities, and that trend continues even today. What we want is balanced development where growth goes hand-in-hand with our Bengali culture and traditions, so people feel confident about their choices and don't regret them," she added.

'Bengal had lost its culture...'

Sakshi Ghosh, a student of psychology at MIT College, stated that the TMC's rule had "corrupted the state and its welfare". "Bengal had lost its culture and beauty all to politics, and hopefully, this change makes Bengal the state it was when I was a child and not just a state of dirtiness and politics. BJP's win has proven that no state or country is bigger than its people. This was bigger than just elections, it was about the people, the culture and the sacrifices. Hoping that Bengal becomes a city of safety and culture again," she added.

'There was a sense of insecurity'

Alok Gupta, who is in the construction business, noted that the people were unhappy and were looking for a change in government. "A big reason for this was corruption and 'gundagardi'. There was also a growing feeling that the system had become inefficient and sometimes biased, which reduced people's trust in governance. Especially among Hindus, there was a sense of insecurity," he said.

'No political party is greater than its citizens'

Prakash Paul, a resident of Balewadi, claimed that "Bengal was becoming another Bihar." "West Bengal has a rich history, which was diminishing due to the corrupt system. Mass migration was taking place in pursuit of a good lifestyle. One should not take pride in the fact that one gets a thali for ₹10. It's a shame that a city so rich in culture and traditions couldn't keep up with the changing times. The elections proved that no political party is greater than its citizens and that the state needs development," he said.

Meanwhile, some slammed the BJP for "using investigating agencies to win elections" and expressed doubts about whether the party would deliver on their promises.

'BJP used all investigating agencies'

Sayunkata Roy, a student of economics at Ferguson College, said, "The BJP used all investigating agencies to win the elections in West Bengal. Heavy deployment of the CRPF also played a major role in the BJP's win. However, what is done is done. We want Bengal to develop, and the safety of women should be a top priority. And the BJP's main agenda this election was over women's safety. They have got a chance, they'd better fulfil their promises."

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Mrittika Dey, a freelancer, said, "The real question remains, will the state truly get what it needs, or will people be forced to accept what comes? Are these votes for real development, or are they driven more by emotional or divisive narratives? Only time will tell."