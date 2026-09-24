Beed: Upper Tehsildar Office Approved At Neknoor After 27-Year Struggle | Canva AI

Beed: The Maharashtra government has officially approved the establishment of an Upper Tehsildar office at Neknoor in Beed tehsil, bringing relief to thousands of residents who have long been travelling to Beed for revenue-related work.

The Revenue Department issued the approval on September 22, with the objective of making administration more accessible to people and reducing the time and travel involved in availing government services.

The decision comes after sustained efforts by Kaij MLA Namita Mundada, who had been pursuing the demand with the state government. The approval is expected to benefit residents of a large area around Neknoor whose revenue-related matters have remained pending for extended periods.

Considering the growing population and geographical distance from Beed, the administration has reorganised the revenue circles currently under the Beed Tehsil office.

The newly sanctioned Neknoor Upper Tehsildar office will have jurisdiction over five revenue circles, including Neknoor, Yelambghat, Manjarsumbha, Chausala and Limbaganesh.

The office will exercise powers vested under the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code, 1966. However, election-related matters and schemes such as the Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Yojana will continue to be handled by the original Beed Tehsil office.

If applications relating to such matters are inadvertently submitted at the Neknoor office, they will be accepted and forwarded to the concerned Beed office for further action.

The state government has directed the administration to take immediate steps to make the new office functional.

Initially, premises will be identified to operate the office on a temporary basis. The administration has also been directed to identify a permanent site and submit a proposal for the construction of a new office building to the government within 15 days.

The district administration will arrange the required manpower from among the available officers and employees. The concerned Sub-Divisional Officer will function as the reporting authority for the new office, while the Beed Collector will act as its controlling authority.

MLA Mundada expressed her gratitude to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Sunetra Pawar and Eknath Shinde, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule and Minister Pankaja Munde for approving the long-pending demand.

The approval also brings an end to a renewed dispute between Neknoor and Chausala over the location of the Upper Tehsildar office.

The rivalry between the two places has roots going back nearly 27 years, when a demand for the creation of a separate tehsil emerged in the region. In 1999, Wadwani was eventually granted tehsil status, leaving both Neknoor and Chausala without a separate tehsil.

A similar situation arose after the government approved the Upper Tehsildar office at Neknoor. The Chausala and Limbaganesh revenue circles had opposed the decision, leading to a fresh dispute over the location of the office.

After considering the administrative requirements and convenience of residents across the area, the government has now decided to make the Upper Tehsildar office operational at Neknoor.

The decision is expected to bring the long-running Neknoor-Chausala dispute to an end while making revenue administration more accessible to residents of the surrounding areas.