Pune Ganesh Visarjan 2026: Track Major Ganpati Processions Live, Check Traffic Diversions On One Portal

Ganesh Visarjan 2026 | Photo Credit: Canva

Pune: Planning to watch Pune's famous Ganesh Visarjan procession on September 25? You will no longer have to guess where a particular Ganpati mandal has reached. The Pune Police has activated a dedicated digital platform that will provide live updates on the movement of major Ganesh mandals, road closures, traffic diversions, parking areas and alternate routes during the immersion procession.

GPS trackers have been installed on the chariots of around 40 major Ganesh mandals. Their locations will be available through the Pune Police's traffic portal, allowing citizens to check the progress of the procession before leaving home. The system is expected to be particularly useful for devotees who want to attend the procession or get darshan of specific Ganpati idols. Instead of waiting for hours along the procession route, citizens can check the live location and plan their travel accordingly.

Live location of major mandals

The GPS tracking facility will cover around 40 major mandals participating in the immersion procession. The tracking includes the five Manache Ganpati and other prominent mandals. Major Ganpati mandals taking part in the traditional procession through central Pune, including those using the Laxmi Road route, will be covered by the system.

Citizens will be able to see where the procession has reached and how far a particular mandal is from a given location. This means a devotee waiting to see a specific Ganpati can decide when to leave home based on the procession's actual movement.

Pune has thousands of Ganesh mandals, so the GPS facility does not mean that only 40 mandals are taking part in the procession. The trackers are being used specifically on selected major mandals to provide live movement information.

One portal for updates

The information will be available on the Pune Police's dedicated traffic portal, diversion.punepolice.gov.in. The upgraded platform provides information on procession movement along with road closures, traffic diversions, alternative routes, parking facilities and emergency medical points.

The portal was previously used by the Pune Police during the annual Ashadhi Wari and Palkhi processions. Police have now upgraded it for Ganesh Visarjan. Additional Commissioner of Police Manoj Patil said the portal had received around 2.07 crore hits during this year's Wari, highlighting the scale at which the system can be used during major public events.

The digital system will also be linked with traffic management on the ground. Pune Police is coordinating with Google Maps so that roads closed during the immersion procession and roads reopened after the procession moves ahead can be reflected for commuters.

This will help motorists understand which routes are affected and choose alternate roads based on the latest traffic situation. The move comes as the city prepares for major traffic restrictions during the September 25 immersion procession. Traffic police have announced phased closures on several major roads and a 48-hour ban on heavy vehicles entering the city.

Benefits for commuters

The system has two key uses. For devotees, the GPS facility will show where the major Ganpati processions are at a given time. This can help people plan their darshan and avoid unnecessary waiting. For motorists, the portal will provide road closure and diversion information. This can help commuters avoid roads affected by the procession. The portal will also provide information about designated parking areas and other traffic advisories.

With the main immersion procession expected to continue for several hours, police have also planned dynamic traffic diversions. Roads will be closed or reopened depending on the movement of the procession.The technology is not entirely new for Pune. The police have previously used the same digital platform to track Palkhi processions and provide traffic information during the Ashadhi Wari.

For Ganesh Visarjan, the system has been expanded to provide a more detailed picture of the procession, including GPS-based movement of major mandals and live traffic information. With the immersion procession scheduled for September 25, the facility gives citizens a way to check the situation before stepping out rather than relying only on static traffic advisories.