Beed Students Get Legal Awareness On Child Safety & Rights | AI-generated

Beed: The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Beed, organised a legal awareness camp at Pimpalwadi High School in Beed taluka on Wednesday under its ‘Safe Childhood’ campaign, aimed at protecting children and raising awareness about their rights.

The programme covered several issues affecting children, including cybercrime, the harmful effects of social media, child marriage, child labour, child sexual abuse, forced begging, free legal aid, mental health and mobile phone addiction.

The camp was organised under the guidance of Principal District and Sessions Judge and DLSA Chairman Dinesh P Surana, and Senior Civil Judge and DLSA Secretary Dr Wahab A Sayyed.

DLSA Superintendent ST Shinde and Adhikar Mitra and child rights activist Advocate Tatvashil Kamble addressed the students. School headmaster Pradeep Jagtap, teachers, non-teaching staff and students were present.

Shinde said the growing use of the internet and mobile phones had contributed to an increase in cybercrime. He cautioned that adolescents could become involved in cyber offences out of ignorance or temptation and stressed the need to educate children about safe and responsible internet use.

Kamble highlighted the impact of excessive social media use on students’ academic performance. He urged them to avoid being carried away by the virtual world, plan their careers carefully and work towards their goals.

Referring to child marriage in the district, particularly in the context of sugarcane-cutting migration and socio-economic factors, Kamble said the practice was not only a social evil but also a serious legal offence. He urged students and the community to oppose it.

He asked children who came across cases of child marriage to seek help through Child Helpline 1098 or emergency number 112. He added that the DLSA was helping children rescued from child marriage return to mainstream education and access educational support, accommodation and other essential facilities.

Kamble also encouraged students to develop reading habits, expand their knowledge, set clear goals and work hard to achieve them.

The students were briefed on the DLSA’s functions and legal mandate. The speakers explained that the Constitution guarantees equal access to justice and that eligible individuals can seek free legal aid regardless of financial hardship or social circumstances.

They also explained the role of Lok Adalats and mediation centres in resolving disputes through settlement and mutual consent. The programme highlighted child rights, the Right to Education Act and other legal provisions, urging students to understand their rights and fulfil their responsibilities as citizens.

Teachers, non-teaching staff and a large number of students attended the programme.