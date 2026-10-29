Pune: From 14.9°C Mornings To 33°C Afternoons, City Sees Sharp Weather Shift | AI

Pune: The city experienced a winter-like chill on Wednesday as the minimum temperature in Shivajinagar dropped to 14.9°C, the lowest October reading recorded since 2024. Despite the cool mornings, daytime temperatures remained high, creating a sharp contrast between the start and middle of the day.

The minimum temperature of 14.9°C and the daytime maximum of 32.9°C resulted in a difference of 18°C. While mornings and late evenings have become cooler, afternoons continue to remain warm, making the seasonal transition more noticeable.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) attributed the recent fall in night temperatures to dry, cold northwesterly winds and clear skies. These conditions allow heat to escape from the ground after sunset, resulting in cooler nights and early mornings.

However, the chill may ease slightly over the next few days. The IMD has forecast a rise of 2°C to 3°C in minimum temperatures until October 31 due to moisture associated with the movement of a tropical cyclone. Cloud cover is also expected to keep daytime temperatures lower. The weather office has forecast partly cloudy skies in Pune on Thursday, with thunderstorms, lightning, light to moderate rain and gusty winds likely at isolated places in the ghat areas.

Cold Mornings, Warm Afternoons Continue

Shivajinagar's minimum temperature dropped from 17.4°C on Monday to 16.3°C on Tuesday before reaching 14.9°C on Wednesday. Pashan recorded a minimum of 15°C, while Lohegaon reported 16.7°C and Chinchwad 20.5°C. In Pune district, the minimum temperature was 14.2°C in Haveli and 14.3°C in Shirur.

As winter approaches, Pune is likely to experience cooler mornings and nights, even as afternoons remain relatively warm. Temperatures may continue to fluctuate during the seasonal transition, with the winter chill becoming more noticeable in the early and late hours of the day. The intensity of the cold in the coming weeks will depend on changing wind patterns, cloud cover and other weather conditions.