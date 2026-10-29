Pune VIDEOS: 15 Vehicles Damaged In Blaze At Kunal Market In Pimpri-Chinchwad, One Injured | WATCH

Fifteen vehicles sustained damage during the fire incident in Chinchwad Gaon | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A fire broke out in the parking area of Kunal Market near Chapekar Chowk in Chinchwad in the early hours of Thursday, damaging 15 vehicles and leaving one person with minor burn injuries. The fire broke out around 2.10 am on Oct 29 in the parking area of the four-storey building under the jurisdiction of Chinchwad Police Station. Four fire brigade vehicles rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control.

According to Senior Police Inspector Dattatraya Chaskar, 12 two-wheelers, two four-wheelers and a bicycle were damaged in the fire. The injured man was taken to Talera Hospital for further treatment. Preliminary investigations suggest that a short circuit may have caused the fire. The exact cause is yet to be confirmed.

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Fire Brigade Extinguishes Blaze

Police and fire brigade personnel reached the spot after receiving information about the incident. Personnel from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) were also present to assist with the response.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Vikrant Deshmukh, an Assistant Commissioner of Police from the Economic Offences Wing, the Senior Police Inspector of Nigdi Police Station, Assistant Police Inspector Dhawan and other Chinchwad police personnel were present at the scene.

The fire was completely extinguished, and the crowd gathered at the spot was dispersed. Police said the situation was peaceful and under control. Further legal action is being taken.

Conflicting Figures On Vehicle Damage

Preliminary information circulated about the incident put the number of vehicles gutted at 19, including 17 two-wheelers and two four-wheelers. It also claimed that 10 to 15 people stranded on the terrace were rescued safely.

However, the statement issued by Chinchwad police confirmed damage to 15 vehicles, including a bicycle. The claim about people being rescued from the terrace was not mentioned in the police statement.

The discrepancy between the vehicle count and the reported terrace rescue has not yet been clarified by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police and fire brigade.