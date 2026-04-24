Beed: MP Bajrang Sonawane Seeks Launch Of Parli-Pune Railway By August 15 | Sourced

Beed: "Railway work has accelerated over the past two years. Now, the remaining work should be completed on a war footing so that the Parli-Vaijnath-Beed-Ahilyanagar-Pune railway service can begin by August 15, 2026," said MP Bajrang Sonawane during a review meeting of railway and national highway projects. He also instructed officials to take immediate steps to reduce accident-prone blackspots on rural roads and national highways in Beed district.

The review meeting of the Railway and National Highways departments was held at the District Planning and Development Committee (DPDC) hall on Tuesday.

District Collector Vivek Johnson and officials from the Railway and National Highways departments were present on the occasion.

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Various issues such as pending projects, land acquisition, poor construction quality, accident-prone areas, and public grievances were discussed in detail.

MP Sonawane raised the demand for the construction of bypass roads and flyovers around Ambajogai, Kaij, Neknoor, Manjarsumba, Patoda, and Majalgaon towns. He also emphasised immediate repair of accident-prone stretches and doubling of the Pimpla Dhayguda–Lokhandi Savargaon–Kaij–Manjarsumba–Patoda–Chumbli Phata road.

The construction of a foot overbridge at Yashwantrao Chavan Chowk in Ambajogai and the status of land acquisition for the Surat–Chennai National Highway passing through Ashti tehsil in Beed district were also reviewed.

Complaints have been received regarding frequent accidents due to poor road conditions on the Kharwandi–Madalmohi–Padalsingi–Gadhi–Majalgaon route. Officials were directed to immediately repair damaged locations, including Talkhed Cross Road and Shringarwadi Cross Road.

Due to the extremely poor quality of the Majalgaon–Dharur–Kaij (NH-548-C) road, strict instructions were given to the concerned agency for urgent repairs.

Strong displeasure was expressed over the poor condition of the Dongarkinhi–Pargaon stretch in Patoda tehsil on the Paithan–Pandharpur palanquin route. Issues such as incomplete work at Malekar Ghat, large cracks, and recurring accidents were highlighted.

Orders were issued to reopen the dug-up road at Sadola in Majalgaon tehsil, remove waterlogging at Telgaon, and fill potholes and level the Manjarsumba–Ambajogai road.

A comprehensive review was conducted of all phases of the Ahilyanagar–Beed–Parli railway line. The railway track is expected to reach Parli by May 31, followed by trial runs in June.

MP Sonawane demanded the start of intercity train services, including Beed–Nagar–Mumbai and Beed–Nagar–Pune, and also stressed the need for road overbridges in villages across Ashti, Patoda, Shirur, and Beed talukas.