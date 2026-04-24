Pune: PMC Officer Accused Of Illegal Demolition Drive At Viman Nagar Complex; FIR Sought - VIDEO | Sourced

A major controversy has surfaced in Viman Nagar after officials from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) allegedly carried out an unauthorised demolition drive at a commercial complex during peak business hours on Tuesday.

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According to the complainants, the operation was led by ward Engineer Ashutosh Kharge around 12:30pm, when the multi-storey building was fully occupied. The complex houses several establishments, including a technology services firm, a nationalised bank branch and an interior design company.

The building owner and occupants have alleged that no prior notice, demolition order or official authorisation was issued before the action began. They claim that when officials were asked to produce relevant documents, the team left the premises abruptly without offering any explanation. The damage caused to the property is estimated to be between ₹4 lakh and ₹5 lakh.

Complainants have referred to a 2024 ruling of the Supreme Court, which mandates a minimum 15-day written notice, a reasoned order by a competent authority and an opportunity for a hearing before any demolition action is undertaken. They allege that none of these procedures were followed. They have also cited provisions under the Maharashtra Municipal Corporations Act, 1949, and the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966, which require due process before demolition.

A joint complaint has been submitted at Vimantal Police Station seeking registration of an FIR against the concerned officer and other unidentified civic personnel. The complaint includes allegations related to endangering public safety, disobedience by a public servant and causing property damage. The complainants have also sought preservation of CCTV footage from the premises and surrounding areas during the time of the incident, along with official deployment records and vehicle movement logs.

They have stated that if no FIR is registered within a reasonable time, they will approach the jurisdictional magistrate for further legal recourse.

The incident has raised questions about the authority under which the demolition was carried out. Complainants have alleged that the action appeared selective, pointing out that unauthorised hawker stalls in the vicinity were not acted upon. They have demanded a detailed inquiry into who ordered the operation and the legal basis for the action.

Meanwhile, The Free Press Journal tried to contact PMC ward officials for their comments, but they did not respond.