Double-Decker Flyovers Planned Along Pune Metro's Extended Routes At 8 Key Locations | Anand Chaini

In a major push to integrate road and metro infrastructure, double-decker flyovers have been proposed at at least eight locations along the extended routes of the Pune Metro. The plan includes four-lane and six-lane flyovers for road traffic at the lower level, with metro corridors on the upper level, aiming to ease congestion while supporting rapid transit expansion.

The ambitious proposal involves coordination among the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (MahaMetro), Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation (MSIDC). Officials say timely coordination among these agencies will be critical to ensure the projects are completed within schedule.

Among the major locations identified are Kothrud Bus Depot Junction on the Vanaz–Chandni Chowk corridor, Karve Statue Junction and Ambedkar Chowk on the Nalstop–Warje-Manikbaug route, Dandekar Bridge Chowk on the Khadakwasla–Kharadi alignment, Mundhwa Chowk including a proposed flyover over the river stretch, the Racecourse to Akashvani (Hadapsar) corridor where a six-lane elevated highway with metro integration has been proposed, the Viman Nagar to Wagholi route where a six-lane elevated structure and metro corridor are planned up to Vitthalwadi, and the Nigdi to Chakan corridor where a double-decker model is proposed along the Pune-Nashik Road.

Pune already has two double-decker flyover projects that have shaped future planning. The city’s first such structure near Abhinav Chowk (Nalstop) includes a lower flyover for vehicular traffic and a metro line above it. Another 1.5-km double-decker structure has been developed on the Ganeshkhind-Baner Road. With traffic movement already operational on some stretches and metro services expected soon, authorities believe these projects offer a model for the expanded network.

MahaMetro Managing Director Shravan Hardikar said integrated flyovers and elevated highways are being planned to avoid future congestion problems, adding that all agencies are working together with the aim of completing the projects ahead of schedule as directed by the Chief Minister.

PMC Chief Engineer (Projects) Dinkar Gojare said joint surveys are underway for the proposed double-decker corridors and that work is being coordinated with local representatives and agencies to avoid delays.

Despite the ambitious plans, concerns remain over execution. Observers note that since the completion of Metro Phase 1 in September 2024, little on-ground progress has been seen on most extended routes, except the Pimpri-Nigdi stretch.

Experts point out that adding double-decker flyovers and elevated highways to metro projects makes execution far more complex, particularly with multiple agencies involved. They stress that monthly on-site reviews and stronger inter-agency monitoring will be necessary, rather than relying only on coordination meetings.

With Pune’s rapid expansion driving demand for integrated transport solutions, the success of these projects may depend not just on engineering ambition, but on whether agencies can deliver the challenging infrastructure on time.