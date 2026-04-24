Pune: Water Supply Restoration Begins After Completion Of Major Maintenance Works | AI

Pune: A series of major maintenance works in the city’s water supply network have been successfully completed, strengthening overall infrastructure and improving operational reliability.

Among the key upgrades was extensive maintenance of the electric transmission system by MSEBCL, along with the replacement of a crucial 1600 mm isolation valve on the Khadakwasla–Warje water treatment plant line. This valve had been faulty for nearly five years, often forcing authorities to shut down three major plants: Warje Phase I, Warje Phase II and Holkar whenever a fault occurred. With the new valve now in place, individual systems can be isolated for repairs without affecting the entire network.

Authorities have also replaced a critical 3000 mm valve at the Khadakwasla outlet. Officials said this was a significant intervention, as any failure in the earlier system would have made repairs extremely difficult without first emptying the dam.

To improve water accounting and reduce losses, inlet water meters have been installed on the 3000 mm diameter line at the Parvati Old Water Treatment Plant and on a 1200 mm line at the Bhama Askhed city entry point. Officials noted that nearly 30 MLD of water at Parvati Old WTP, which was previously unaccounted for, can now be accurately monitored. The Bhama Askhed meter is expected to help detect and track leakages up to the city limits.

In addition, medium-scale emergency and preventive maintenance works have been completed at Parvati Old, Parvati New, Warje Phase I, Warje Phase II and Bhama Askhed plants. A total of 45 civil and electrical maintenance activities were carried out as part of this effort.

Officials said that all water treatment plants and pump houses have been restarted in phases, except for the Parvati New Water Treatment Plant. Installation of a 2000 mm water meter was delayed due to heavy leakage from an adjoining canal, but the work is expected to be completed by noon. In the meantime, around 175 MLD of water is being drawn from the canal with support from the Irrigation Department to minimise disruption.

Water supply across most parts of the city is expected to be restored by around 11:30 am. However, low pressure may continue in areas such as Aundh, parts of Kothrud, Erandwane, Bhawani Peth and Nana Peth. Across Pune, restoration could be delayed by up to four hours in some locations.

Officials added that these completed works will improve operational flexibility, reduce risks during emergencies and strengthen the city’s long-term water distribution system.