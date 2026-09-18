Beed: Majalgaon Farmers Enter Dam Waters To Protest Proposed Heightening | Sourced

Beed: Farmers affected by the proposed heightening of the Majalgaon dam staged a novel water protest on Thursday, entering the dam waters and standing there for nearly five hours to press their demands. The protest was held on Marathwada Liberation Day, with the agitators demanding immediate cancellation of the proposed height increase, a survey of the affected agricultural land and a commitment that no decision would be taken without taking the affected farmers into confidence.

The protest, led by the Yuva Shetkari Sangharsh Samiti, saw a large number of project-affected farmers gather at the site from the morning. Farmers expressed apprehension that raising the dam height could affect agricultural land in rehabilitated villages. They alleged that decisions concerning the project were being taken without surveying the agricultural land likely to be affected and without consulting them.

As a mark of protest, the farmers entered the dam waters and raised slogans demanding that the proposed heightening be scrapped. They remained in the water for several hours, drawing the attention of the administration. As news of the protest spread, more farmers and local residents gathered at the spot in support.

Environment and Animal Husbandry Minister Pankaja Munde extended support to the protesters through a video call. Speaking to them, Munde said she would meet the Chief Minister and take up the issue with him, seeking cancellation of the proposed decision.

Earlier, a delegation of the Shetkari Sangharsh Samiti had met the Chief Minister and apprised him of their concerns. The Chief Minister had assured the delegation that the interests of farmers would not be compromised.

The agitation was called off after the authorities gave a written assurance on the farmers’ demands. According to the assurance, any proposal concerning an increase in the dam’s height and the rise in storage capacity resulting from desilting would be communicated to the concerned committee. A proposal for desilting the dam on the lines of the Jayakwadi project would also be submitted.

The authorities further assured the farmers that a decision would be taken only after obtaining the consent and necessary permissions from all affected farmers. A proposal would also be sent through the Maharashtra Engineering Research Institute (MERI) for a detailed survey.

The absence of local Sub-Divisional Officer Gaurav Ingole and Tehsildar Santosh Ruikar from the protest site drew criticism from the agitating farmers. Despite the prolonged protest in the dam waters over an issue directly concerning their agricultural land, neither officer visited the site.

Majalgaon MLA Prakash Solanke also came in for criticism from protesters over his reported support for increasing the dam’s height. The protesters alleged that he had opposed their agitation instead of taking up their concerns.

The farmers also recalled last year’s agitation led by the Yuva Shetkari Sangharsh Samiti, when they opposed transporting sugarcane to a factory until a higher price was announced. They claimed the agitation subsequently resulted in an increase in the price. Protesters said the episode had caused resentment against the committee among some political circles.