Beed: Leopard Kills Horse Of Physically Disabled Farmer In Ashti | Sourced

Pune: A leopard mauled a seven-year-old horse to death at Patil Vasti near Patsara village in Ashti tehsil on Monday, triggering panic among villagers. The horse was the sole mode of transport and a source of livelihood support for a physically disabled farmer.

The victim, Ramkishan Dagdu Garje, a resident of Patil Vasti, is physically disabled in one leg and was completely dependent on his horse, Badal, for his daily activities.

Ramkishan cannot ride a two-wheeler. His late father had gifted him Badal seven years ago to help him remain independent. Since then, the horse had become indispensable to the family, ferrying children to school, delivering milk to the dairy, fetching drinking water and groceries, and travelling between the farm and the village.

"I was already disabled in one leg; with Badal gone, I feel like my other leg has been broken too," said a distraught Ramkishan.

According to family members, children had taken the livestock, including Badal, to the farm for grazing on Monday. While the other cattle returned by nightfall, Badal did not. The family launched a search and found his mauled carcass in the fields on Tuesday afternoon.

Acting on the information, a team from the Forest Department visited the spot and conducted a panchnama. The department also installed CCTV and trap cameras in the vicinity. Officials said footage from the cameras later confirmed that a leopard had killed the horse.

The incident has sparked fear in Patsara and neighbouring hamlets. Villagers fear the predator may target humans and more livestock.

Patsara Sarpanch Abhay Garje has demanded that the Forest Department immediately install a cage to trap the leopard.

With his mobility severely affected, Ramkishan said he could buy another horse only after receiving government assistance.

Ashti Range Forest Officer (RFO) Amol Mundhe said the farmer would be compensated promptly.

"The affected farmer will receive 75% of the horse's market value as compensation within a month. He needs to submit a formal application, after which a proposal will be prepared and forwarded to senior officials for disbursal," Mundhe said.

The Forest Department has appealed to villagers to remain vigilant and avoid venturing alone into isolated farm areas during late evening and early morning hours.

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