 Beed: Four Booked for Breaking Wall on Roof of Parli Vaijnath Temple
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneBeed: Four Booked for Breaking Wall on Roof of Parli Vaijnath Temple

Beed: Four Booked for Breaking Wall on Roof of Parli Vaijnath Temple

As per the complaint, accused Deepak Deshmukh and three other unidentified persons illegally climbed the temple's roof around 11 am on the day of Dussehra and broke a kutcha brick wall before entering a dome-like structure there, the police official said.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, October 16, 2024, 07:08 PM IST
article-image
Parli Vajinath Temple |

Police have registered a case against four persons for allegedly breaking a wall constructed on the roof of the famous Lord Shiva temple in Parli Vaijnath city of Maharashtra's Beed district, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on October 12, he said.

This is one of the 12 'Jyotirlinga' temples in the country.

Read Also
Pune: Over 600 NCP Workers, Officials Resign After Deepak Mankar Is Denied MLC Post
article-image

As per the complaint, accused Deepak Deshmukh and three other unidentified persons illegally climbed the temple's roof around 11 am on the day of Dussehra and broke a kutcha brick wall before entering a dome-like structure there, the police official said.

FPJ Shorts
Bomb Scare To Flights: Chhattisgarh Minor Detained For Hoax Threats Targeting Mumbai Flights
Bomb Scare To Flights: Chhattisgarh Minor Detained For Hoax Threats Targeting Mumbai Flights
Deep Fake Scams: Maharashtra Cyber Police Issues Alert Cautioning Citizens AI Related Frauds
Deep Fake Scams: Maharashtra Cyber Police Issues Alert Cautioning Citizens AI Related Frauds
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Faces Setback As Senior Leader Javed Shroff Joins NCP Sharad Pawar Faction
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Faces Setback As Senior Leader Javed Shroff Joins NCP Sharad Pawar Faction
'Stop Shipping Monkeys For Deadly Experiments': PETA Protests Outside Ethiopian Airlines Office In Andheri; See Pics
'Stop Shipping Monkeys For Deadly Experiments': PETA Protests Outside Ethiopian Airlines Office In Andheri; See Pics

Deskmukh also shot a video of the act and performed a 'pooja' at the site, it said.

The case against them was registered on 14 October based on a complaint lodged by Babasaheb Deskmukh, the secretary of Parli Vaijnath temple trust. They were booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 299 (deliberate and malicious acts that intend to insult the religious beliefs or religion), 289 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and 3 (5) (common intention). 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Ajit Pawar's NCP Likely to Contest 8 Seats In Nashik District; Check Out...

Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Ajit Pawar's NCP Likely to Contest 8 Seats In Nashik District; Check Out...

Nashik Farmers Face Hardship Ahead Of Diwali As Heavy Rains Damage Crops Across 45,000 Hectares

Nashik Farmers Face Hardship Ahead Of Diwali As Heavy Rains Damage Crops Across 45,000 Hectares

Marathwada News: BAMU PET-2024 Results Declared; Nanded to Face Power Interruption for Six Hours; 14...

Marathwada News: BAMU PET-2024 Results Declared; Nanded to Face Power Interruption for Six Hours; 14...

Marathwada News: Former Hingoli MP Hemant Patil Nominated as MLC; Nanded By-Poll to Be Held on Same...

Marathwada News: Former Hingoli MP Hemant Patil Nominated as MLC; Nanded By-Poll to Be Held on Same...

WATCH VIDEO: Car Erupts In Flames Near Petrol Pump In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Bhosari

WATCH VIDEO: Car Erupts In Flames Near Petrol Pump In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Bhosari