Beed: Four Booked for Breaking Wall on Roof of Parli Vaijnath Temple

Police have registered a case against four persons for allegedly breaking a wall constructed on the roof of the famous Lord Shiva temple in Parli Vaijnath city of Maharashtra's Beed district, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on October 12, he said.

This is one of the 12 'Jyotirlinga' temples in the country.

As per the complaint, accused Deepak Deshmukh and three other unidentified persons illegally climbed the temple's roof around 11 am on the day of Dussehra and broke a kutcha brick wall before entering a dome-like structure there, the police official said.

Deskmukh also shot a video of the act and performed a 'pooja' at the site, it said.

The case against them was registered on 14 October based on a complaint lodged by Babasaheb Deskmukh, the secretary of Parli Vaijnath temple trust. They were booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 299 (deliberate and malicious acts that intend to insult the religious beliefs or religion), 289 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and 3 (5) (common intention).