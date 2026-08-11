Beed: Farmers Stage Rasta Roko Over Crop Insurance, MSP, India-US Trade Deal | Sourced

Beed: Demanding guaranteed remunerative prices for farm produce, crop insurance payouts, compensation for losses caused by heavy rain and withdrawal of the proposed India-US free trade agreement, farmers staged a Rasta Roko at Nandur Cross Road in Beed tehsil on the Manjarsumba-Ambajogai road on Monday.

The agitation was organised by the United Kisan Morcha, New Delhi, and the Kisan Sangharsh Samiti. Hundreds of farmers, agricultural labourers and workers participated in the protest.

Sushila Morale and Prakash Bhansali were among those who addressed the gathering. Morale alleged that the Narendra Modi government had failed to fulfil its promise, made in the 2014 Lok Sabha election manifesto, of providing farmers a remunerative price based on the cost of production plus 50% profit.

She said farmers in Beed and several other districts of Maharashtra had suffered massive losses due to heavy rainfall in 2025. According to Morale, agricultural land was damaged and topsoil was washed away, leaving thousands of farmers facing severe financial distress.

Morale claimed that a government resolution issued on April 26, 2026, made a provision of ₹3.06 crore for affected farmers in Beed district. She also alleged that despite assurances from the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister following an aerial inspection, farmers were still awaiting the promised crop insurance compensation of ₹17,500 per hectare.

She further criticised the proposed India-US free trade agreement, alleging that increased imports of agricultural commodities such as soybean and maize from the US could adversely affect Indian farmers. She demanded that the agreement be scrapped.

“Farmers are being pushed into helplessness by inadequate support. The government must ensure remunerative prices, crop insurance and compensation for losses instead of allowing agriculture to come under increasing corporate control,” Morale said.

The protesters also raised issues concerning agricultural labourers and employment. Morale said agriculture continues to be a major source of employment, with a significant proportion of the rural population dependent on it, but alleged that government policies were increasingly neglecting farmers and workers.

She criticised the implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), alleging that changes made by the BJP-led government had adversely affected labourers. She also opposed the acquisition of agricultural land for infrastructure projects, claiming that thousands of acres were being taken in the name of development and forcing affected families to relocate.

The protesters also raised concerns over the availability of schools in rural areas. Morale cited a NITI Aayog report and claimed that 92,000 schools had been closed across the country, alleging that this was affecting educational opportunities for children from farming families.

She also highlighted farmer suicides in Maharashtra and demanded effective implementation of loan-waiver schemes. According to her, announced loan waivers often remain inaccessible to farmers because of documentation and KYC-related requirements.

The protesters demanded the withdrawal of the 18% GST imposed on fertilisers, seeds and pesticides, an incentive of ₹2 lakh for farmers who repay their loans, and 12 hours of uninterrupted daytime electricity supply for agriculture.

Morale also demanded ₹10,000 per acre as compensation for farmers forced to undertake double sowing due to crop damage.

“Farmers and agricultural workers have been facing multiple crises. Rasta Roko was organised to draw the government’s attention to these demands and press for immediate action,” Morale said.

Former MLA Janardan Tupe, Prakash Bhansali, Dr Sushil Vaidya, R.D. Jadhav, Premchand Kokate, Sudhakar Ugalmugle, Jayram Chaure, Maruti Munde, Madhukar Pandit, Umesh Wagh, Shrikant Chaure, Rajendra Darade, Rahul Hange, Uttam Taralkar, Vilas Kedar, Tukaram Tambde, Ganesh Munde, Laxman Dhakne, Baban Andhale and Ashok Morale were among those present.

Several other farmers and activists, including Bhaskar Darade, Ankush Wagh, Pandurang Changan, Satish Shinde, Suresh Hange, Baliram Hange, Sudam Ugalmugle, Subhash Chaure, Atmaram Ugalmugle, Lahu Ugalmugle, Balu Saruk, Arjun Kardkar, Rajabhau Handge, Anil Patil, Rasul Pathan, Rafiq Pathan, Atmaram Pardeshi, Ram Andhale, Baban Morale, Keshav Kishore Tandale, Balu Morale, Mohan Jadhav, Shrikant Jadhav, Arjun Gaikwad, Daya Gaikwad, Satwa Sangle, Baburao Morale, Krishna Pawar, Ashok Pawar, Arjun Pawar, Satish Solunke, Akshay Solunke, Ram Pawar, Balu Bikkad, Keshav Kedar, Ram Kedar, Pradeep Darade, Namdev Dhakne, Vasant Morale, Ashruba Morale and Ramdas Hange, also participated in the agitation.