Beed Farmers Get Debt Relief As ₹90.75 Crore Credited To 13,110 Accounts | Representative Image

Beed: Thousands of farmers in Beed district have begun receiving relief under the Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Farmers’ Debt Relief Scheme-2026, with ₹90.75 crore in loan waiver funds directly credited to the bank accounts of 13,110 eligible beneficiaries so far, according to an official press release.

The funds have been transferred online to the accounts of eligible farmers whose Aadhaar authentication has been completed.

The government has made a total provision of ₹711 crore for extending loan waiver benefits to eligible farmers in the district. More farmers are expected to receive the benefit in the coming days as the authentication process is completed.

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Of the ₹90.75 crore distributed so far, ₹70.01 crore has been credited to the accounts of 9,283 farmers who have loans with nationalised banks.

Another ₹20.24 crore has been transferred to the accounts of 3,827 farmers through the Beed District Central Co-operative Bank.

The first list of beneficiaries, comprising 96,523 eligible farmers, was published on July 25. However, Aadhaar authentication of 32,034 farmers included in the list is still pending.

Officials have urged farmers whose names figure in the beneficiary list but who have not yet received the loan waiver amount to first check whether their Aadhaar authentication has been completed.

Once the authentication process is completed, the loan waiver amount will be directly credited to the bank accounts of eligible beneficiaries.

The loan waiver is also expected to provide further relief to beneficiaries by making them eligible for fresh crop loans for the ongoing kharif season.

The government has directed all banks to provide new crop loans to farmers who have benefited from the waiver, clearing the way for them to access credit for agricultural activities during the new season.

As part of the implementation of the scheme, banks in Beed district have uploaded details of 2,27,128 loan accounts on the online portal.

The district administration is focusing on completing Aadhaar authentication so that eligible farmers can receive the benefits without delay.

District Collector Vivek Johnson and District Sub-Registrar of Co-operative Societies Satish Totawar have appealed to all eligible farmers whose names appear in the first list but whose Aadhaar authentication is still pending to complete the process immediately and avail themselves of the benefits under the debt relief scheme.