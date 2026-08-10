Pune: Leopard Sightings In Charholi’s Burde Vasti Spark Fear, Residents Seek Forest Department Action |WATCH CCTV | Representative

Pune: Fear has gripped residents of Burde Vasti in Charholi following reports of leopard movement in the area over the past few days. Locals claim that despite informing the Forest Department about the animal's presence, no concrete action has been taken so far. Residents are now questioning whether authorities will act only after a major incident occurs.

Charholi has witnessed rapid urbanisation over the past few years, with several housing societies, roads and construction projects coming up across the area. However, agricultural fields, bushes, trees and vacant plots continue to exist in several pockets. Residents believe these areas could provide shelter to wild animals and may be one of the reasons for leopards venturing close to human settlements.

The reported leopard activity in Burde Vasti has raised concerns among farmers, women, senior citizens and people who return home late from work. Residents are particularly worried about the safety of children. The presence of pet dogs, goats and other livestock in the area has also added to the concerns, as these animals could potentially attract the leopard towards residential areas.

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‘We are scared to step out at night’

A resident said, “There has been leopard movement in the area for the past few days. We are scared to step out of our homes at night. Our biggest concern is the safety of children, women and senior citizens. The Forest Department should take concrete action as soon as possible.”

Residents demand patrolling and trap cameras.

Residents have urged the Forest Department to immediately inspect the area and identify the route being used by the leopard, as well as its possible hiding spots. They have demanded that trap cameras be installed at vulnerable locations to monitor the animal's movement.

Locals have also sought increased night patrolling by forest officials. If repeated sightings confirm the leopard's presence, residents have demanded that a cage be installed after consultation with wildlife experts and assessment of the situation.

Residents said merely reaching the spot after a leopard is sighted would not be enough. They want the authorities to continuously monitor its movement and implement preventive safety measures before any untoward incident takes place.

Citizens urged not to approach the leopard.

Residents have also been urged to remain cautious and avoid gathering in large numbers if a leopard is spotted. Chasing the animal, attempting to capture it or approaching it to take photographs or videos could prove dangerous.

People have been advised to avoid stepping out alone at night, ensure that children do not venture outside unattended and keep pets and livestock in secure areas. In case of a leopard sighting, residents should immediately inform the Forest Department instead of attempting to handle the situation themselves.