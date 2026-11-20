Beed: 6 MSEDCL Officials Suspended Over ₹13.70 Crore Irregularities | Representational Image

Beed: Six officials of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) have been suspended following an inquiry into alleged financial irregularities amounting to ₹13.70 crore in the allocation of funds for maintenance and repair works at the company's divisional office in Beed.

Those suspended include Superintending Engineer Premsingh Rajput, Executive Engineer Subodh Dongre, Deputy Executive Engineers Shyam More and Shyam Kumbhar, and Assistant Engineers Chandrakant Pradhan and Mahesh Gunjal.

The action follows a complaint filed by NCP MLA from Georai, Vijaysinh Pandit, who alleged large-scale financial irregularities in the utilisation of funds allocated for maintenance and repair works during the financial year 2025-26.

Pandit said he had submitted a written complaint, along with supporting evidence, to MSEDCL's Executive Director on August 25, 2026. Taking cognisance of the complaint, the Chief Engineer (Distribution) appointed a two-member inquiry committee to investigate the allegations.

The committee, comprising Superintending Engineer Nitin Kale and Executive Engineer Sunil Pawara, was constituted on September 22, 2026. It subsequently visited Beed district, conducted site inspections and technical examinations, and submitted its report to senior authorities. The suspension orders were issued following the committee's findings.

In his complaint, Pandit alleged that officials at the Beed divisional office had colluded with favoured contractors and diverted funds meant for essential maintenance and repair works. He claimed that illegal payments were made after commissions of 20 to 25 per cent of the sanctioned amounts were allegedly accepted.

The ₹13.70 crore allocation was intended to ensure an uninterrupted power supply at the appropriate voltage and improve services for MSEDCL consumers through necessary maintenance and repair work. However, the MLA alleged that the funds were distributed in violation of established procedures, resulting in financial irregularities.

Pandit had also demanded an independent investigation, including a 100 per cent physical inspection of the sites and a detailed technical audit of the works undertaken.

Pandit said the suspension of the six officials was not enough. He announced that he would raise the issue during the forthcoming Winter Session of the Maharashtra Legislature and demand recovery of the allegedly misappropriated amount from those responsible, along with the registration of criminal cases against them.

He maintained that strict action was necessary to ensure accountability and prevent the misuse of public funds meant for improving electricity services.