Baramati Lok Sabha Elections: Vijay Shivtare To File Nomination Papers On April 12 As Independent Candidate

Despite Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's efforts to dissuade Shiv Sena leader Vijay Shivtare from contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from the Baramati seat, Shivtare remains determined to file his nomination papers. Reportedly, the former Purandar MLA plans to submit his nomination as an independent candidate on April 12 at 12pm.

This development adds an intriguing twist to the electoral battle in Baramati. What was initially shaping up as a direct contest between sitting MP Supriya Sule and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s wife Sunetra Pawar has now become a triangular affair.

Meanwhile, the Ajit Pawar-led NCP has issued a stern ultimatum to the ruling Mahayuti alliance. The party threatens to withdraw from the alliance unless Shiv Sena takes action against Shivtare.

Speaking at a press conference, NCP spokesperson Umesh Patil expressed concern over Shivtare's persistent attacks against Ajit Pawar. Patil emphasised that such behaviour could demoralise NCP workers and undermine the alliance's prospects in the state's Lok Sabha elections, where 48 MPs are up for election.

Patil demanded that Shivtare cease his campaign against Ajit Pawar immediately. "Despite Shinde's intervention, Shivtare remains adamant. This is detrimental to our alliance. If this situation persists, can we expect NCP workers to support Shiv Sena candidates?" he questioned. "The only acceptable resolution is Shivtare's removal from the Shiv Sena ranks. Otherwise, we are seriously considering our withdrawal from the Mahayuti alliance," he added.

The polling in Baramati is scheduled to take place on May 7 during the third phase of elections.

Who has the upper hand in Baramati?

Supriya Sule, representing the NCP under the leadership of Sharad Pawar, is contesting for the Baramati seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, aiming for her fourth consecutive term. She inherited the seat from her father, Sharad Pawar, who held it for several years.

The Baramati Lok Sabha constituency comprises six Assembly segments: Daund, Indapur, Bhor, Baramati, Purandar, and Khadakwasala. In the 2019 elections, the BJP secured two seats - Daund and Khadakwasala - with Rahul Kul and Bhimrao Tapkir emerging victorious. The Congress claimed two seats - Bhor and Purandar - with Sangram Thopate and Sanjay Jagtap as the winners. The undivided NCP secured the remaining two seats, with Ajit Pawar winning from Baramati and Dattatray Bharne from Indapur.

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see who clinches this high-profile seat, as the competition is expected to be intense and could come down to the wire in a nail-biting contest.