Baramati Bypoll: 22 Candidates In Fray Against Sunetra Pawar - Who Are They & What Are Their Election Symbols | File Photo

Even as the Congress party withdrew its candidate at the last moment, there are still 22 other nominees in the fray against Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar for the upcoming Baramati Assembly bypoll.

Let’s take a look at who they are and what their poll symbols are:

1. Prof RY Ghutukade - Whistle (New Rashtriya Samaj Party)

2. Satish Kadam - Diamond (Hindustan Janta Party)

3. Abhijeet Bichukale - Television (Independent)

4. Avinash Gaikwad - Rope (Independent)

Read Also Pune: PMC Plans Two New Flyovers On Karve Road To Tackle Rising Traffic

5. Karuna Munde - Air Conditioner (Independent)

6. Gajanan Patil - Envelope (Independent)

7. Chandrakant Mote - Camera (Independent)

8. Chandrakant Waghmode - Pressure cooker (Independent)

9. Dattatray Bedre - CCTV camera (Independent)

10. Balaso Dhapate - Apple (Independent)

11. Rohit Bhosale - Bat (Independent)

Read Also Pune Grand Tour To Expand To 950 Km In 2027 With ₹700 Crore Upgrade Announced

12. Mithun Aatole - Chess (Independent)

13. Mangaldas Nikalje - Fruit basket (Independent)

14. Yogesh Mohan - Flute (Independent)

15. Vijaykumar Bhise - Road roller (Independent)

16. Viraj Shinde - Gas cylinder (Independent)

17. Shivaji Kokre - Truck (Independent)

18. Satish Sonawane - Cot (Independent)

19. Sagar Bhise - Trumpet (Independent)

20. Sajan Adsul - Teapot (Independent)

21. Sitaram Ramdive - Torch (Independent)

22. Sonali Rane - Cupboard (Independent)

The election is scheduled to be held on April 23 and the counting of votes will be on May 4.

The election was necessitated due to the death of former Deputy Chief Minister and sitting Baramati MLA Ajit Pawar in a tragic plane crash on January 28.