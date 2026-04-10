Baramati Bypoll: 22 Candidates In Fray Against Sunetra Pawar - Who Are They & What Are Their Election Symbols

Even as the Congress party withdrew its candidate at the last moment, there are still 22 other nominees in the fray against Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar for the upcoming Baramati Assembly bypoll.
Let’s take a look at who they are and what their poll symbols are:
1. Prof RY Ghutukade - Whistle (New Rashtriya Samaj Party)
2. Satish Kadam - Diamond (Hindustan Janta Party)
3. Abhijeet Bichukale - Television (Independent)
4. Avinash Gaikwad - Rope (Independent)
5. Karuna Munde - Air Conditioner (Independent)
6. Gajanan Patil - Envelope (Independent)
7. Chandrakant Mote - Camera (Independent)
8. Chandrakant Waghmode - Pressure cooker (Independent)
9. Dattatray Bedre - CCTV camera (Independent)
10. Balaso Dhapate - Apple (Independent)
11. Rohit Bhosale - Bat (Independent)
12. Mithun Aatole - Chess (Independent)
13. Mangaldas Nikalje - Fruit basket (Independent)
14. Yogesh Mohan - Flute (Independent)
15. Vijaykumar Bhise - Road roller (Independent)
16. Viraj Shinde - Gas cylinder (Independent)
17. Shivaji Kokre - Truck (Independent)
18. Satish Sonawane - Cot (Independent)
19. Sagar Bhise - Trumpet (Independent)
20. Sajan Adsul - Teapot (Independent)
21. Sitaram Ramdive - Torch (Independent)
22. Sonali Rane - Cupboard (Independent)
The election is scheduled to be held on April 23 and the counting of votes will be on May 4.
The election was necessitated due to the death of former Deputy Chief Minister and sitting Baramati MLA Ajit Pawar in a tragic plane crash on January 28.