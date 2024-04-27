Aurangabad: Waluj Industrialist Sits in Front of MSEDCL to Protest Frequent Power Cuts |

Frequent power failure has become a usual phenomenon in the Waluj area. The residents and the industrialists are incurring huge losses due to the electricity failure.

The residents complained that despite paying the electricity bills regularly, they had to face terrible inconvenience and that too in the scorching heat of summer. Moreover, the small scale industrialists are more affected as their production is hampered and they could not complete the orders in time.

Many such industrialists in Wadgaon and Waluj industrial areas are fed up with the frequent electricity failure.

Bizman incurs loses due to power cuts

An industrialist Sunil Bharte has a small factory named Shrivilla Agro Engineering in H-sector in Waluj industrial area. Around 15 to 20 workers work in this factory. In the past few months, Bharte incurred heavy losses due to the frequent power failure in the industrial area.

The production was hampered and he could not maintain the production expenditure and the wages of the workers. He had made complaints about the frequency of the electricity interruption with the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL), but no action was taken.

Fed up with constant stress due to power failure, Bharte initiated a hunger strike and sat in front of the MSEDCL office in the scorching heat. He threatened to continue his strike until the company takes any stern measure to provide uninterrupted power supply to the industries.