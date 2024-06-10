Aurangabad: Rain, Muddy Potholes Cause Truck to Tilt, Traffic Jam Reported on Paithan Road (VIDEO) |

As heavy rain lashed the city on Sunday night, a truck going from Paithan to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar tilted to one side in the middle of the road. The traffic from both sides were jammed due to the situation and it was not cleared till Monday morning.

According to the details, the 42kms four-lane widening work of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar – Paithan Road and the laying of the water pipeline has been going on for the past eight months. The work has not yet been completed and the heaps of mud and soil are accumulated along the road. Similarly, huge potholes have occurred on the road. Several accidents were reported on this road earlier. The work at Bidkin, Lohgaon, Dhangaon, Pimpalwadi and Paithan is going at a snail’s pace. The vehicle owners travelling from this road are facing severe inconvenience.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

On Sunday, the entire road was filled with mud and water due to heavy rain. At around 8.30pm, a truck going from Paithan towards Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar inclined due to the huge pothole on the road and possibly would turn turtle at Pharola Road. Hence, the traffic on both the sides of the road was stopped due to which huge queues of vehicles were seen on both sides of the road. The police rushed to the spot and tried to regularize the traffic but the traffic congestion was reported till Monday morning due to heavy rains. The residents have demanded the administration to complete the road and pipeline works at the earliest and avert the accidents occurring on this road.