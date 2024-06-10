 Aurangabad: Rain, Muddy Potholes Cause Truck to Tilt, Traffic Jam Reported on Paithan Road (VIDEO)
According to the details, the 42kms four-lane widening work of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar – Paithan Road and the laying of the water pipeline has been going on for the past eight months.

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Monday, June 10, 2024, 04:08 PM IST
As heavy rain lashed the city on Sunday night, a truck going from Paithan to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar tilted to one side in the middle of the road. The traffic from both sides were jammed due to the situation and it was not cleared till Monday morning.

According to the details, the 42kms four-lane widening work of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar – Paithan Road and the laying of the water pipeline has been going on for the past eight months. The work has not yet been completed and the heaps of mud and soil are accumulated along the road. Similarly, huge potholes have occurred on the road. Several accidents were reported on this road earlier. The work at Bidkin, Lohgaon, Dhangaon, Pimpalwadi and Paithan is going at a snail’s pace. The vehicle owners travelling from this road are facing severe inconvenience.

