Aurangabad News: No Trace of Leopard Even After Six Days; Illicit Liquor Seized in Harsul; Woman Booked for Duping Mother-in-Law of Rs 18L |

Despite its videos surfacing on social media every day, there has been no trace of the leopard even after six days of it being spotted. The forest department officers and employees have launched a massive search for nabbing the leopard. The forest department on Saturday searched the area between Seven Hills to MGM, N-5, 6, 7 and 8 Cidco area but achieved no success.

The leopard was spotted in the CCTV camera and based on his activities, it appears that he is searching for a way to get out of the city, He is trying to stay away from the residential localities and the people. He is targeting the dogs and hiding himself in secluded places, said environmentalist Dr Kishor Pathak.

Leopard menace in area

Two days ago, it was spotted in the Chikalthana industrial area, where most of the companies are closed. It is very convenient for the leopard to hide in the closed factories. It is finding its way to the open spaces in Palshi and Sarola areas. It would likely have gone towards the reserved forest areas around the city. Still, it is not confirmed and hence, it is important that the people should take precautions, the forest department officers said.

Meanwhile, 15 teams have been formed consisting of forest department officers, the Indian Army Ecological Force and Nashik NDRF. There are more than 60 members in these 15 teams. The teams are searching the CCTV cameras in various parts of the city. Until now, footage from 40 CCTV cameras has been checked in Seven Hills, Cidco N05, 6, 7, and 8 areas. The team will shoot a sedative injection gun on the leopard if spotted and make it unconscious. The teams are patrolling in the suspected areas day and night.

Illicit liquor seized in Harsul

The state excise department seized illicit liquor at Harsiddhi Dhaba near Harne Petrol Pump, Talao Road in the Harsul area on Saturday night. The squad has arrested the owners Dnyaneshwar Bhivsan Jadhav (32, Marotinagar) and Pradeep Sindhu Kale (34, Jatwada Road). Similarly, the squad seized 336 sealed bottles of 180 ml capacity Royal Stag whiskey, 336 bottles of 180 ml capacity Imperial Blue whiskey and 48 bottles of Officer’s Choice Blue whiskey, all amounting to ₹1,21,440.

The action was executed under the guidance of SP Santosh Zagade, Deputy SP Gunaji Kshirsagar by Inspector RR Gurav, Anand Chaudhary, AJ Rathod, SU Kedare, Anant Shendarkar, Ganesh Nagve, BR Puri, Ravindra Muradkar, Sunil Damdhar, Sachin Pawar and others.

Woman booked for duping mother-in-law of Rs 18L

In a shocking incident, a daughter-in-law duped her mother-in-law of ₹18 lakh by making forged documents of the properties.

According to a complaint lodged by the mother-in-law Mahananda Bapurao Chitte, she received the government land and funds after the death of her son. However, her daughter-in-law Diksha Siddharth Chite tried to dupe her property worth ₹18 lakh by making forged documents in her name. A case has been registered against the daughter-in-law at the Loha police station.

After Siddharth’s death, the family members had received funds worth ₹53.60 lakh, of which Mahananda’s share was ₹17.86 lakh. However, Mahananda claimed that Diksha with the help of some government officers and agents made forged documents and got orders from the court to get the land and funds after her son’s death. Mahananda had complained with the Loha police on Aug 30, 2021. The Loha police investigated and registered a case against Diksha.