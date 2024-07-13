Pune: Female Leopard Rescued From MSEDCL Substation In Rajgurunagar Undergoes Treatment (PHOTOS) | Sourced

In a coordinated rescue effort, an approximately 3-year-old female leopard found inside the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) substation in Chandoli village, Rajgurunagar, was successfully rescued by Wildlife SOS and the Maharashtra Forest Department on Wednesday. The leopard is currently receiving treatment.

According to the information received, Shelke was in the meter testing room at 10:45am when lineman Balu Phanse repeatedly called out to her. Before she could respond, she heard a slight rustling and was stunned to see a leopard hiding behind the boxes. Since she was sitting with her back to the door, she did not see the leopard enter. However, her sheer presence of mind helped her handle the situation and saved her life, as she immediately walked outside the room and latched the door.

Later, a team from the forest department and a rescue team from Wildlife SOS arrived. The rescue operation, which lasted approximately 2.5 hours, involved sedating the leopard to ensure the safety of both the animal and the rescue teams. Upon further examination, it was found that the leopard had sustained injuries and is currently receiving veterinary care.

Dr Avinash Visalkar, Veterinary Officer at Wildlife SOS, said, “The leopard is receiving the necessary treatment that will ensure her full recovery. We will have to observe her carefully for a while to assess her condition.”

Sandesh Patil, Assistant Conservator of Forests, Junnar Division, said, “The rescue of this female leopard highlights the importance of concerted efforts in preventing potentially negative human-leopard encounters. We commend the dedicated efforts of the forest department officials and Wildlife SOS in providing a lifeline to the feline.”

Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS, stated, “Incidents like these underscore the growing conflicts between big cats and expanding human infrastructure. It is crucial that we continue to work together to ensure that wild animals like this leopard have safe spaces to live in their natural habitats.”