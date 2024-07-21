Aurangabad: Hospitals Dilled with Gastro Patients, Dengue Suspects | Picasa

The gap in the continuous rainfall and the water logging at various places have increased the number of patients in the city. The city hospitals are filled with gastro patients and dengue suspects. Out of the total patients in the hospitals, around 50% are suffering from gastro and dengue suspects, doctors said. Mostly senior citizens, youngsters and children are suffering from the fever.

Most patients are suffering from viral fever, cold and cough and the worries of the health department have increased considerably. Two children with dengue-like symptoms died in the city a few days back. The health department has appealed to the people to take precautions to avert the mosquito bites.

Read Also Pune: PMC Rolls Out Preventive Measures To Combat Dengue Outbreak During Monsoon

Doctors advise caution

The doctors have advised the people that they should not let water accumulate near their houses, use mosquito repellents, approach the doctors at the time of initial fever symptoms and take required medication, should not ignore cough and cold, treatment should be taken as per the advice of the doctors and should not resort to self-medication, should not send children to school if they have fever, should avert oily and outside food, should drink boiled water after cooling it.

Dr Meenakshi Bhattacharya, head of the medicine department, at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), said the epidemic erupts during July and August and hence the people should take care of their health. Patients with dengue-like symptoms are on the rise.

Due to the increase in dengue suspects, the demand for platelets has increased in various blood banks in the city, but not every dengue suspect needs platelets, the experts said.