Pune: PMC Rolls Out Preventive Measures To Combat Dengue Outbreak During Monsoon | Pixabay

The arrival of the monsoon has brought relief to citizens from the sweltering heat. However, it is also likely to lead to a surge in waterborne and vector-borne diseases. To prevent any such outbreak of diseases during the monsoon, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) issued directions on Monday to all local bodies across the city and nearby villages to take measures to prevent the spread of diseases during the rainy season.

During the monsoon, people tend to store clean water for drinking purposes, which can become a breeding ground for Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, known for spreading dengue and chikungunya, as they breed in clean water. Therefore, the Health Office, Pest Control Division, and 15 Regional Offices are conducting an awareness campaign to identify and eradicate mosquito breeding spots to curb any outbreak of disease.

Dr Kailas Baviskar, Deputy Director of Health Services, said, "The health department has issued directives to control the outbreak of any vector-borne and waterborne diseases, and health officials have been directed to educate citizens about diseases through various mediums."

Health Department Instructions:

1. Ensuring that all water reservoirs in the house do not store water for more than a week. Citizens should use all the water reservoirs in the house and cover tanks and drums while going out of the city.

2. Removal of debris and useless materials from houses and terraces.

3. Changing the water stored in the back tray of the fridge and cooler daily.

4. Releasing guppy fish in large water bodies (e.g., ponds) to control mosquito breeding sites.

5. Draining accumulated water in the rain trap in the parking lot of societies.

6. Installing nets on the windows of houses and using mosquito nets while sleeping.

7. Citizens should provide their exact address and phone number to the hospital/laboratory while testing blood for the diagnosis of insect-borne diseases.

8. Adequate stock of medicines should be kept available to treat diseases that surface during the monsoon.

9. Quick Response Teams should be established at the district and taluka levels.

Read Also Pune Porsche Crash Case: Vishal Agarwal Booked In One More Cheating Case At Wakad

10. Establishment of control rooms at the taluka, district levels.