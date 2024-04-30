Aurangabad: Man Dies in Accident Two Days Ahead of Wedding | Representational Image

A 34-year-old groom, just two days away from his wedding, tragically lost his life in an accident on Sunday afternoon. The deceased, identified as Neminath Kailas Chavan from Dighi (Yesgaon), Gangapur, was scheduled to be married on Wednesday, with his Haldi ceremony planned for April 30.

On Sunday, he was busy transporting relatives from various locations to his native village and attending to other wedding preparations. While riding his motorcycle (MH17 AH 641) that afternoon, an unidentified vehicle abruptly swerved, causing Neminath's motorcycle to collide with the divider near the Growth Centre at CIDCO – Waluj Mahanagar.

Nearby residents rushed him to a private hospital in the Bajajnagar area, and subsequently to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, where he was pronounced dead by doctors.

A pall of sorrow enveloped the entire Dighi village as Neminath's life was tragically cut short before he could embark on this new chapter. An accidental death case has been registered with the Waluj MIDC police station, with Head Constable Suresh Tarav conducting further investigations under the guidance of PI Krushna Shinde.