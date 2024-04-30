 Aurangabad: Man Dies in Accident Two Days Ahead of Wedding
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneAurangabad: Man Dies in Accident Two Days Ahead of Wedding

Aurangabad: Man Dies in Accident Two Days Ahead of Wedding

On Sunday, he was busy transporting relatives from various locations to his native village and attending to other wedding preparations.

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Tuesday, April 30, 2024, 02:36 PM IST
article-image
Aurangabad: Man Dies in Accident Two Days Ahead of Wedding | Representational Image

A 34-year-old groom, just two days away from his wedding, tragically lost his life in an accident on Sunday afternoon. The deceased, identified as Neminath Kailas Chavan from Dighi (Yesgaon), Gangapur, was scheduled to be married on Wednesday, with his Haldi ceremony planned for April 30. 

On Sunday, he was busy transporting relatives from various locations to his native village and attending to other wedding preparations. While riding his motorcycle (MH17 AH 641) that afternoon, an unidentified vehicle abruptly swerved, causing Neminath's motorcycle to collide with the divider near the Growth Centre at CIDCO – Waluj Mahanagar.

Read Also
Video Of Pune's Chandni Chowk From 1991 Goes Viral On Social Media, Triggers Nostalgia Wave
article-image

Nearby residents rushed him to a private hospital in the Bajajnagar area, and subsequently to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, where he was pronounced dead by doctors.

A pall of sorrow enveloped the entire Dighi village as Neminath's life was tragically cut short before he could embark on this new chapter. An accidental death case has been registered with the Waluj MIDC police station, with Head Constable Suresh Tarav conducting further investigations under the guidance of PI Krushna Shinde.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Aurangabad: Shop Pelted with Stones After Owner Supports MVA's Chadrakant Khaire

Aurangabad: Shop Pelted with Stones After Owner Supports MVA's Chadrakant Khaire

Shirur Lok Sabha Constituency: Full List Of Candidates, Their Parties And Poll Symbols

Shirur Lok Sabha Constituency: Full List Of Candidates, Their Parties And Poll Symbols

Aurangabad: Man Dies in Accident Two Days Ahead of Wedding

Aurangabad: Man Dies in Accident Two Days Ahead of Wedding

FPJ Impact In Pune: Contractual Workers Hired To Clean Drains Provided Safety Gear

FPJ Impact In Pune: Contractual Workers Hired To Clean Drains Provided Safety Gear

Aurangabad: BJP Stands Firm Behind Sandipan Bhumre Amid Liquor Business Allegations

Aurangabad: BJP Stands Firm Behind Sandipan Bhumre Amid Liquor Business Allegations