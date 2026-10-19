Aurangabad Graduates' Constituency Polls On Friday; Voters Urged To Follow Ballot Rules | File pic [Representational Image]

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: As per the schedule announced by the Election Commission of India, polling for the Aurangabad Division Graduates’ constituency of the Maharashtra Legislative Council will be held on Friday, October 23.

The voting method for Legislative Council elections from graduates’ constituencies differs from that used in general elections. Voters must indicate their preferences by writing numbers against the names of candidates on the ballot paper. They may indicate their preferences for all candidates contesting the election.

In view of this distinctive voting method, Returning Officer and Divisional Commissioner G Sreekanth has urged voters, particularly first-time voters, to familiarise themselves with the process to ensure that their votes are valid.

Directives for voters

Voters must use only the violet-coloured sketch pen provided by the election official along with the ballot paper. Pens, pencils, ballpoint pens and other writing instruments must not be used, as doing so will render the ballot paper invalid.

In the column provided next to each candidate’s name to indicate the order of preference, voters must write the numeral ‘1’ against their first-preference candidate. The number ‘1’ must be marked against only one candidate.

Voters may indicate their preferences for all candidates, regardless of the number of candidates to be elected. Subsequent preferences must be marked using the numerals 2, 3, 4 and so on in the designated column next to the candidates’ names.

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Voters must not write their names, initials or any other words on the ballot paper, or affix their signatures or thumb impressions. Doing so will render the ballot paper invalid.

Voters must not use symbols such as ‘√’ or ‘X’ to indicate their preferences. Preferences must be indicated using numerals only.

When will a ballot paper be considered invalid?

A ballot paper will be considered invalid if the number ‘1’ is not marked; if ‘1’ is marked against more than one candidate; if the marking of ‘1’ creates doubt about the candidate for whom it is intended; or if other preference numbers, such as ‘2’ or ‘3’, are marked against the candidate chosen as the first preference.

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A ballot paper will also be invalid if preferences are indicated in words rather than numerals, if it contains any mark or writing that could reveal the voter’s identity, or if a writing instrument other than the violet-coloured sketch pen provided by the election official is used.