Pune: Two Killed After Well Collapses During Excavation In Baramati | AI

Pune: A well excavation project turned fatal at Rasalwadi near Deulgaon Rasal in Baramati taluka on Sunday morning, claiming the lives of a 55-year-old man and his 27-year-old nephew. The two were buried under a large mass of soil after the earth around the excavation site collapsed at around 11 am.

The deceased have been identified as Machhindra Ramchandra Rasal (55) and Amol Dhanaji Rasal (27). The accident occurred while workers were engaged in preparations to place explosives inside the well as part of the excavation work. Two other workers who were inside the well at the time managed to escape without sustaining injuries.

The collapse caused panic at the site. The surviving workers raised an alarm, alerting nearby residents. Villagers soon gathered at the spot and joined the efforts to rescue the trapped men. Police were also informed, and a team from the Baramati Rural Police reached the site.

The incident has raised concerns about the risks of well excavation, particularly when workers operate deep underground. The exact circumstances that led to the collapse are yet to be established.

Inspector Narayan Pawar of Baramati Rural Police confirmed that the incident took place during the excavation work. Police have initiated the process of registering an accidental death report in connection with the incident.