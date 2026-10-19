Pune: Ajit Pawar-Led NCP Has Lost Influence After His Death, Says Rohit Pawar | FPJ Photo

Pune: Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MLA Rohit Pawar has questioned the political influence of the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), saying the party has weakened following its leader's death. He cited its failure to secure the Pune Graduates' constituency and regain the Finance portfolio as examples of its declining influence within the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Speaking at a press conference in Baramati, Rohit Pawar also raised concerns over law and order in the town.

He alleged that incidents of chain-snatching, murder and other criminal activities had increased. He further claimed that citizens were facing demands for money to get routine work done at government offices. His remarks come amid questions over the NCP's bargaining power within the state government after Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash near Baramati on Jan 28, 2026. His wife, Sunetra Pawar, subsequently took over as Deputy Chief Minister and the party's national president.

Questions NCP's bargaining power over Finance portfolio

Rohit Pawar said the NCP had maintained a distinct identity and considerable influence in the government under Ajit Pawar's leadership. However, he claimed that the party's position had weakened since his death.

He questioned why the party had not been able to regain the Finance and Planning portfolios, which Ajit Pawar held before his death. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took charge of these departments after the former Deputy Chief Minister's death.

The Ajit Pawar-led NCP has repeatedly sought the Finance portfolio for Sunetra Pawar. Senior party leaders Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare have also raised the demand with Fadnavis.

Rohit Pawar argued that the party's inability to secure the portfolio reflected a decline in its political strength.

Pune Graduates' seat setback adds to discontent

Rohit Pawar also criticised the Ajit Pawar-led NCP over the Pune Graduates' constituency in the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections scheduled for Oct 23.

He said the seat should have gone to the NCP but alleged that the party lacked leaders capable of pursuing its claim effectively.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced Dr Smita Jadhav as its candidate for the constituency on Oct 5, despite the NCP also seeking the seat. The decision caused disappointment among NCP leaders and workers.

Patel and Tatkare had earlier expressed displeasure over the party's failure to secure the constituency. Pratap alias Bhaiya Mane, who had filed his nomination, later withdrew it in line with the Mahayuti alliance's decision to back the BJP candidate.

Rohit Pawar said leaders of the Ajit Pawar-led faction believed the outcome would have been different had Ajit Pawar been alive. He also cited remarks attributed to NCP leader Bansode, who reportedly expressed the view that such treatment would not have occurred under Ajit Pawar's leadership.

The setback has added to questions over the NCP's ability to protect its political interests within the Mahayuti alliance.

Alleges rise in crime in Baramati

Rohit Pawar alleged that chain-snatching, murders and other criminal activities had increased in Baramati.

He said such incidents were uncommon in the town earlier but claimed that interactions with local residents had led him to believe that the situation had changed.

He further alleged that the police had failed to maintain firm control over criminals, allowing them to act with greater confidence.

Rohit Pawar had raised similar concerns earlier this year. In May, he reportedly criticised the local administration over alleged drug peddling, harassment of women near educational institutions and threats to local businessmen.

His latest remarks bring renewed attention to public safety in Baramati. However, his claims about rising crime and police inaction require verification through police records and official responses.

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Alleges corruption in revenue offices

The MLA also accused the local administration of failing to provide services without alleged demands for money.

He said citizens had complained that officials ranging from talathis to tehsildars were not completing their work without payment.

Talathis handle village-level revenue matters, while tehsildars oversee revenue administration at the taluka level. The allegations raise questions about the delivery of routine public services in Baramati.

The claims could not be independently established from the information available. Responses from the revenue administration and the Anti-Corruption Bureau would be necessary to verify them.

Rohit Pawar's criticism puts the Ajit Pawar-led NCP's political influence, its position within the ruling alliance and the administration in Baramati under scrutiny. A response from the Ajit Pawar-led NCP and the concerned government authorities was not available at the time of publication.