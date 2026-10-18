Pune: Feminist Nandi Literary Conference On Oct 24; Neelam Gorhe Calls For Dialogue Among Women Writers | Sourced

Pune: Women writers from different generations must come together to exchange experiences and strengthen women's expression, Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Legislative Council member Neelam Gorhe said ahead of the Feminist Nandi Literary Conference scheduled in Pune on Oct 24.

The conference will bring senior and emerging women writers together to discuss women's rights, empowerment, literature and the challenges women face while expressing themselves. It will be held from 10 am to 7 pm at K B Joshi Hall on the Cummins College of Engineering campus of Maharshi Karve Stree Shikshan Samstha in Karvenagar.

The event is being organised jointly by Maharashtra Sahitya Parishad, Samarth Yuva Foundation, the Maharashtra Government's Department of Marathi Language and Stree Aadhar Kendra. Senior writer Chhaya Mahajan will preside over the conference.

Gorhe and Maharashtra Sahitya Parishad president Yogesh Soman announced the programme at a joint press conference at the parishad's office. Swati Mahalank and Pradeep Nifadkar were also present.

The conference is the 14th event under the initiative to organise 99 Nandi literary conferences ahead of the 100th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan.

Conference To Feature Poetry And Discussions On Women's Writing

The programme will include a poets' gathering from 1.45 pm to 3 pm. The invited participants include Priya Jamkar, Supriya Halwe, Vishakha Vishwanath, Sangeeta Barve, Padmarekha Dhankar, Yogini Satarkar Pandey and Kalpana Dudhal. Anjali Kulkarni will conduct the session.

A panel discussion titled Manifestation of Feminism in the Media will follow from 3 pm to 4 pm. Kalyani Hardikar, Pratima Kulkarni, Rohini Ninave, Kiran Yele and Naina Kaskhedikar have been invited to participate. Journalist Rahi Bhide will moderate the discussion.

From 4.15 pm to 5.30 pm, a session titled Why Do I Write? will explore the creative journeys of women writers, the inspiration behind their work and the difficulties they encounter while writing. Mukta Chaitanya will moderate the session.

The concluding session will feature Rekha Inamdar-Sane, Kanta Nalawade, Mahalank and Gorhe. The conference will end with the presidential address by Mahajan.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil and Industries and Marathi Language Minister Uday Samant have been invited to the inaugural session. Senior writers Mallika Amar Sheikh, Mangala Godbole and Soman have also been invited.

Exhibition To Showcase Women Writers' Contributions

An exhibition highlighting the lives and literary contributions of women writers will be organised at the venue under the coordination of Pradeep Nifadkar.

Around 200 invited delegates, including women writers, professors, activists and literature enthusiasts, are expected to attend the conference.

The proceedings will be filmed and livestreamed. Organisers will also explore documenting discussions on topics such as Why Do I Write? and the representation of women in the media in a booklet.

Gorhe said the initiative would also seek to connect young writers active on social media and women living outside Pune through online participation wherever possible.

She said it was important to understand the creative journeys of women who navigate family responsibilities, social expectations and other obstacles while expressing themselves. Discussions should also reflect changes in women's experiences brought about by globalisation, migration and digital media.

Women's Representation In Literary Leadership Discussed

Responding to a question about whether a woman should be given the opportunity to preside over the 100th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan, Gorhe said the suggestion was worth considering and could be discussed if raised at the conference.

She also stressed the need to increase women's participation in leadership and decision-making across literature, the media and other sectors.

Organisers Stress Simple, Economical Events

Soman said the organisers were determined to complete the planned series of 99 Nandi literary conferences. In view of drought conditions, organisers had been asked to conduct the events simply and economically.

Wherever feasible, half-day conferences should be organised, unnecessary expenditure on additional pandals should be avoided and programmes should be held in halls, he said. The focus would remain on meaningful discussions and maintaining literary standards.

Soman also said the organisers planned to compile and document the presidential addresses delivered at the Nandi conferences.

The organisers appealed to people to spread information about the event among aspiring women writers, students and literature enthusiasts.