Birding Trails Nurture Conservation Awareness At Pune's Vetal Tekdi | Sourced

Pune: September and early October bring a special sense of anticipation to Vetal Tekdi, as birds undertaking transcontinental migrations begin passing through Pune. Over the years, the hill complex has offered birdwatchers memorable sightings of passage migrants such as the Lesser Cuckoo and Blue-throated Flycatcher. This season has continued that tradition, with sightings of the Common Cuckoo, European Roller and European Hobby. The European Roller, in particular, has been reported more frequently this year, adding to the excitement of a season that reminds us how much a familiar urban landscape can reveal when observed closely and consistently.

Vetal Tekdi’s ability to host such visitors is closely linked to the diversity of habitats within this urban landscape. Its wetlands, grasslands, woodland patches and seasonal vegetation offer different resources for birds, whether they are resident species or migrants pausing along their journeys. In a rapidly expanding city like Pune, these natural spaces provide valuable refuge, making their continued ecological health important well beyond the boundaries of the hill itself.

The biodiversity documented at Vetal Tekdi reflects years of sustained observation by the city’s birding community. The eBird hotspot for Vetal Tekdi currently records 280 bird species across 8,000 checklists, contributed by more than 1,000 eBird users. These figures represent a substantial collective effort to record the hill’s avifauna. Beyond establishing the diversity of species found here, repeated observations help reveal seasonal patterns, record the arrival of migrants and track changes in bird behaviour. Each checklist adds to this growing body of knowledge, making citizen science an important resource for understanding Vetal Tekdi’s ecological value and strengthening the case for its conservation.

As winter approaches, the coming months offer birders another reason to return to Vetal Tekdi. The changing season brings the possibility of encountering winter visitors alongside resident birds, while the hill’s varied habitats provide different opportunities for observation. For regular visitors, the appeal lies in watching these seasonal changes unfold, while newcomers can discover the diversity of birdlife thriving within Pune’s urban landscape.

The coming months will also see the return of community initiatives that bring people closer to this natural heritage. Vetal Tekdi Trails, conducted by volunteers of the Vetal Tekdi Bachav Kruti Samiti (VTBKS) as an awareness initiative, offer participants opportunities to explore the hill’s birds and habitats through guided walks. The Vetal Tekdi Birding Marathon (VTBM), now in its fourth edition, will once again encourage birders to document their observations and contribute to the growing record of the hill’s biodiversity.

November’s trails will be part of Young Birder’s Month (YBM), celebrated across the country to encourage children and young adults to discover the joys of birdwatching through observation and outdoor experiences.

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The significance of these initiatives extends beyond the birding experience itself. Every trail introduces more citizens to the hill’s ecology, every Birding Marathon checklist adds to the collective record of its biodiversity, and every young birder who learns to recognise a bird gains a new way of understanding the natural world. Over time, these small but sustained acts of participation can help build a community that is more aware of the hill’s ecological value and invested in its future.

For a city experiencing rapid urban growth, this connection matters. Vetal Tekdi’s future depends on informed public engagement alongside effective conservation measures. Documenting its biodiversity, making its natural heritage accessible to more citizens and encouraging people to observe its changing seasons can help keep the hill’s ecological significance in public consciousness.

As the winter birding season begins, Vetal Tekdi invites Pune’s residents to look more closely at the landscape around them. Joining a trail, contributing an eBird checklist or introducing a child to birdwatching may seem like small actions, but together they build a deeper understanding of the hill and the life it supports. Passage migrants will continue their journeys, and winter visitors will eventually depart, but the knowledge, curiosity and sense of stewardship developed through these encounters can endure long after the birds have moved on.

(The author is a public policy professional and a VTBKS volunteer)