Aurangabad: CSMC and Police Crack Down on Illegal Hoardings and Posters |

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) and city police have cracked down hard on the illegal hoarding and posters of the political activists conveying birthday and other wishes. A drive was implemented on Wednesday to remove all these posters which were defacing the city.

The political activists erect banners claiming themselves Bhais, Annas, Appas, Abbas and Dadas at every nook and corner of the city to praise the political leaders of various political parties. However, these numerous hoardings and banners are defacing the beauty of the city. CSMC and city police launched a joint drive against these illegal hoardings and banners in the city and removed them on Wednesday.

DCP Nitin Bagate issued the orders in this regard and the drive was initiated with the help of CSMC. More than 100 hoardings in the jurisdiction of circle one were removed and seized.

The hoarding menace

The activists erect the hoardings on the occasions of birthdays of the political leaders to convey wishes to them. Such hoardings can be seen in almost all the parts of the city. The drive was implemented in the jurisdiction of City Chowk, Begumpura, Vedannagar, Waluj MIDC and other police stations. DCP Bagate warned that cases will be registered if such posters will be erected again without permission.

Such posters are erected in every lane in the city. However, the municipal corporation has not taken any action. Hence, the political activists fearlessly erect such posters. Out of the 100 posters removed on Wednesday, 20 were such that were causing hurdles to the traffic on the road and were posing a severe threat for accidents. The police administration appealed to the people to inform the police immediately if such hoardings are being erected illegally in their areas.