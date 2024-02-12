 Aurangabad: BDDS Head Constable Dies After Speeding Tempo Dashes His Motorcycle
Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Monday, February 12, 2024, 05:10 PM IST
The head constable of the Bomb Detection and Destruction Squad (BDDS) of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Police Commissionerate died in a road accident in the wee hours of Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Avinash Narayan Joshi (44), a resident of Avishkar Colony, N-6. The accident occurred near Pandhari Pimpalgaon on the Dhule–Solapur Highway when a speeding tempo collided with his motorcycle.

Joshi was returning to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar around 3:45am on his motorcycle (MH20 GS 9922). He attempted to turn towards a petrol pump near Pandhri Pimpalgaon when the accident occurred. Tragically, he succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Joshi had spoken to his father on the phone around 1am, reassuring him that he would be home within an hour, but tragically, he did not return. The Joshi family and the entire police department were shattered by his untimely demise.

