Aurangabad: BAMU's Chemical Technology Department Secures NBA Accreditation for BTech Course | Representative Image

The BTech course of the Chemical Technology Department at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) has secured National Board of Accreditation (NBA) accreditation for three years starting from 2023-34. Department head Dr Bhagwan Sakhale provided information about the accreditation.

According to the central government policy, the department has attained NBA special status. BAMU Chemical Department is the first department in the country to achieve such status. Presently, BTech Chemical Technology offers BTech (Chemical), Drugs and Pharmaceutical, MPharm (Pharmaceuticals), MPharm (Quality Assurance), and MSc (Food Technology) among other courses.

Following the accreditation, teachers in the department will have the opportunity to undertake new research, stated the department head.

Read Also Pune Porsche Crash: Police Arrests Surendra Agarwal For Covering Up For His Teen Grandson

Evaluation held in April

As per the central government policy, accreditation of international standards has been set for engineering and technology colleges in the country. Colleges and universities that adhere to these standards are accredited by NBA. NBA conducted the evaluation of courses offered by the department at BAMU between April 5 and 7.

Consequently, accreditation has been granted to BAMU's BTech course for the next three years. The evaluation standards align with authorized institutions in around 22 countries, including America, Britain, Canada, Australia, and India, as per international agreements. This will help students from this department gain admission to reputed international universities and also assist in securing employment in international MNCs. It has also created opportunities for students in the field of research and development, according to Dr Sakhale.

Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari congratulated Dr Sakhale, Dr Pravin Vakte, Dr Bhaskar Sathe, Vivek Rathod, Ganesh Pandhare, Gauri Kllawar, Vinay Lomte, Sachin Bhusari, and other staff for this achievement.