PHOTOS: Massive 25 Kg Catla Fish Found In Koyna River, Draws Curious Onlookers

Massive 25 Kg Catla Fish Found In Koyna River, Draws Curious Onlookers

A fisherman from Tambave village in Maharashtra's Karad taluka recently caught a massive 25 kg catla fish in the Koyna river, attracting a multitude of spectators eager to catch a glimpse of this extraordinary fish. Many individuals expressed interest in buying the fish, lining up to negotiate a purchase.

Currently, the water level of most rivers in western Maharashtra has increased significantly due to occasional but sporadic rains. Therefore, after many months of scorching heat and dry rivers, fishermen are venturing into the waters to catch fish.

Hazrat Pathan, a fisherman from Tambave, cast a net to catch fish in the Koyna River on Friday night. On Saturday morning, he noticed a large catla fish stuck in one of the nets. With the help of other fishermen, he brought the fish to his house, where a large crowd gathered to see it and some to buy it. After much negotiation, 7-8 customers purchased this freshwater fish at the rate of ₹200 per kg.

Catla, also known as the major South Asian carp, is native to rivers and lakes in northern India, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Nepal, and Pakistan. Traditionally farmed in the ponds of eastern Indian states, it spread across the country during the second half of the 20th century.