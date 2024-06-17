 PHOTOS: Massive 25 Kg Catla Fish Found In Koyna River, Draws Curious Onlookers
Catla, also known as the major South Asian carp, is native to rivers and lakes in northern India, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Nepal, and Pakistan

Rambhau Jagtap Monday, June 17, 2024, 01:03 PM IST
A fisherman from Tambave village in Maharashtra's Karad taluka recently caught a massive 25 kg catla fish in the Koyna river, attracting a multitude of spectators eager to catch a glimpse of this extraordinary fish. Many individuals expressed interest in buying the fish, lining up to negotiate a purchase.

Currently, the water level of most rivers in western Maharashtra has increased significantly due to occasional but sporadic rains. Therefore, after many months of scorching heat and dry rivers, fishermen are venturing into the waters to catch fish.

