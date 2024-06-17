PHOTOS: Joyful Eid-al-Adha (Bakrid) Celebrations Across Pune

By: Aakash Singh | June 17, 2024
Eid-al-Adha (Bakrid) was celebrated in a joyous manner in Pune
DCP of Zone 2 Smartana Patil and other officials of Kondhwa police station welcomed the children who had taken part in the celebrations with roses
A child beaming with joy while holding a rose given by the police
Police made sure that Eid celebration in the town runs smoothly but their one tiny gesture won hearts online
Eid al-Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, is one of the two main Islamic holidays, the other being Eid al-Fitr
The date of Eid al-Adha varies, as it falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah in the Islamic calendar
Community members gather in huge numbers in mosques and specially arranged Eidgahs (open-air enclosure) for prayers to mark the occasion
Religious leaders and scholars read out Eid messages in mosques and Eidgahs, urging believers to uphold Islamic values and ideals
Children endearing the roses they received, adding to the festive atmosphere