Aurangabad: 3 GMCH Seniors Suspended for Ragging Juniors |

In a shocking revelation, senior students at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) have allegedly been involved in ragging junior students. The GMCH administration has suspended three senior students from the course for six months. They have also been permanently banned from the hostel and fined ₹25,000 each. Additionally, three other senior students who were present during the ragging incident were suspended from the hostel and library for six months and fined ₹25,000 each.

A second-year MBBS student lodged a complaint with the anti-ragging committee and the GMCH administration. Considering the seriousness of the incident, the committee held a meeting and decided to investigate the students involved. The inquiry confirmed that the ragging incident had occurred at the college. Following the committee's report, Dean Dr. Shivaji Sukre took action according to the National Medical Council (NMC) guidelines.

Dean Dr. Sukre emphasized that strict action was taken per NMC guidelines to prevent future ragging incidents. He warned that any repeat offenses would result in permanent expulsion. The parents of the involved students were informed and warned that such behavior would not be tolerated.

On June 7, third-year students summoned second-year students to the Old Boys Hostel at GMCH and maltreated them, engaging in lewd conversations and demanding one junior student to bring them liquor, while also manhandling them. Frightened, the student reported the incident to Medical Superintendent Dr. Suresh Harbade, who assured him that strict action would be taken.