Auranagabad: Youth Killed for Asking Duo to Slow Down Bike | IANS

Some addicted miscreants brutally murdered a youth after he advised them to ride their bike slowly. The incident occurred at Jahangir Colony in the Harsul area in the early hours of Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Amaan Syed Asad (18). Moreover, the addicted miscreants stabbed Amaan in his chest and stomach in front of his parents. The incident has once again highlighted the rising menace of addicted youths in the city. The police had gained control over addiction and the supply of narcotic pills and other substances in the city four years ago, but now it seems that the drug racket has become active in the city once again.

Amaan lived with his family in Jahangir Colony in the Harsul area. His father, Syed Asad Syed Rashid, runs a scrap business. Amaan had one brother and two sisters. He used to help his father in his business.

On Friday at around 10 pm, Amaan and his friend Arbaaz Shaikh were standing in front of a grocery shop in Jahangir Colony. Miscreants Shaikh Shaker Shaikh Anwar and Shaikh Pappu Shaikh Aziz came there riding recklessly. Their motorcycle hit Amaan. Amaan told them to ride slowly. Both miscreants had a verbal dispute with Amaan and abused him. The nearby residents intervened, and all of them went home. However, both miscreants, after some time, went to Amaan’s home and asked him to come out of the house.

Second murder in recent time

They severely beat him with kicks and blows. His father tried to save his son from the clutches of the attackers, but they pushed him away. Shaker then took out a knife and stabbed Amaan in his chest, ribs, and stomach. The attackers then fled the scene.

Harsul police station PI Sunita Misal, PSI Ganesh Kedar, and others, upon receiving the information, rushed to the spot and performed a panchnama. They launched a massive manhunt for the murderers. The police team immediately arrested the accused who were trying to flee from the city.

On June 4, a hotelier in the Naregaon area was murdered by an addict in a similar manner. Now, this murder by addicts has irked the residents, and they demand that stern action should be taken against the rising menace posed by addicts.