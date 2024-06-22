CR's Pune RPF Staff returns the bag safely to it's owner under operation Amanat

On June 18, 2024, RPF Jawan Sunil Jadhav was on duty at Malvali Station. While routine patrolling at the station, he noticed an unattended shek bag on the platform No. 1.

The bag was safely carried at RPF - Talegaon. For security reasons, the bag was checked & found containing one Laptop, one mobile phone & cash Rs. 260/- along with other documents of the owner of the bag.

In the meantime a passenger approached the RPF - Talegaon office & informed that he mistakenly left his bag at Malvali Station.

Assistant Sub Inspector Bhalerao returns the bag along with the things in it to the owner after verification and the procedural formalities. The passenger was overwhelmed with joy as the bag was returned to him safely.

Divisional Railway Manager Smt. Indu Dubey, Additional Divisional Railway Manager Brijesh Kumar Singh & Senior Divisional Security Commissioner (RPF )Smt. Priyanka Sharma have congratulate the staff for such honest work.

The passenger express gratitude & thanks the railway administration.