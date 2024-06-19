Aundh Residents Living In Fear Following Fatal Attack On 77-Year-Old Man: 'People Have Stopped Going For Morning Walks'

Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole recently conducted an on-foot inspection in Aundh and its surrounding areas | X/@SidShirole

Seven days after a brutal attack that claimed the life of a 77-year-old morning walker at Aundh’s Parihar Chowk, the Chatushrungi Police have not yet been able to trace and detain two suspects, including a minor, who are on the run.

Six assailants had beaten Samir Roy Chowdhury around 5:15am on June 13 in an attempt to get money to buy liquor.

The police have recovered the iron rod used by the attackers, as well as the auto-rickshaw and a scooter used in the crime, following the custodial interrogation of accused Jay Sunil Ghengat (19) and the questioning of three minors (aged 16-17 years), who were detained in the aftermath.

Meanwhile, the residents of Aundh and nearby areas are living in fear following the attack, with many scared of venturing outside their homes for morning walks.

Sindhu Bhanu, a local, said, "A few days ago, burglaries were reported at five shops in the same area where the incident happened. Security has become a major issue in Aundh. People have stopped going for morning walks because they fear there might not be enough patrolling and they could become victims of such incidents. I'm afraid to send my daughter to the gym which is hardly a few meters away because by the time she returns, it's dark and risky. Security has become a major concern in our area."

Vaishali J Patkar, from Aundh Vikas Manch, said, "I was born and brought up in Aundh, and during my childhood, there was only one society and it was quite peaceful. But now, with rapid urbanisation, the population has increased and so has the crime rate. We have been urging authorities to increase patrolling in our area to curb crimes during the early hours and late at night. Most of these crimes are committed by young people. It's terrifying for residents to go out for a walk or take children out to play because you never know what might happen. Instances of reckless driving and hooliganism have also risen. Authorities should take strict action against such incidents."

Dhananjay Rao, a resident of Aundh, said, "The incident is quite shocking and raises safety concerns among the people living in the area. In the recent past, safety and security issues have increased here. Authorities should increase patrolling in our area; such incidents happen due to unemployment, and the government is accountable for this."

Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole recently conducted an on-foot inspection of Parihar Chowk, DP Road, Nagras Road, and surrounding areas in Aundh following the recent attack. "Accompanied by concerned citizens, regular walkers, and joggers, we reviewed and identified every blind spot and area known for illegal activities by miscreants. I have asked for increased police monitoring and heightened security measures. The police have assured me of their commitment to not only intensify surveillance but also eliminate dark and blind spots, ensuring the safety and well-being of our community. Our efforts are focused on making our neighborhoods safer and more secure for all residents," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

